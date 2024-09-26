Palm Beach County and Griffin & Strong to Launch a Disparity Study

Disparity Study Launch on behalf of Palm Beach and Griffin & Strong

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Palm Beach County has contracted with Griffin & Strong (G&S) to conduct a Disparity Study to determine if willing and able minority- and women-owned businesses are significantly underutilized in construction, professional services, and goods and services contracts awarded by the County and if so, the extent to which such disparities may be attributed to discrimination.

The County invites local business owners and community members to attend an Informational/Kickoff Meeting to learn more about the Disparity Study process and how you can get involved. There will be two (2) in-person Informational/Kickoff Meeting sessions, as well as two (2) virtual sessions hosted via Zoom. The community's involvement is vital for ensuring diverse perspectives are heard and achieving more equitable outcomes. All questions and comments can be directed to [email protected].

In-Person Informational/Kickoff Meeting Details:

Date: October 15, 2024

Location:

Palm Beach County

Planning, Zoning, and Building - Vista Center Meeting Room 47

2300 North Jog Road

West Palm Beach, FL 33411

First Session: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Click Here to Register

Second Session: 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Click Here to Register

Virtual Informational/Kickoff Meeting Details:

Date: October 17, 2024

First Session: 1:00 PM

Click Here to Register

Second Session: 6:00 PM

Click Here to Register

*Advanced registration recommended but not required. Meetings will be recorded, and all comments will be part of the public record and potentially used for the 2025 Disparity Study.

Media Contact

Hanna Rowell, Griffin & Strong, Project Manager, 1 678-359-0910 120, [email protected]

SOURCE Griffin & Strong, Project Manager