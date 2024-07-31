Palm Beach County Public Schools Adopts New Software to Improve School Board Meetings

By adopting the OpenMeeting request-to-speak software, Palm Beach County Schools demonstrates their commitment to improving legislative governance and fostering more fair and transparent decision-making. Post this

The board's implementation of the OpenMeeting system has transformed the way school board meetings are conducted at Palm Beach County Schools. With the new system, their discussions are now:

Organized: The automatic speaker queue ensures that all speakers are recognized in a structured manner, preventing interruptions and maintaining order. Board members see their names lit up on the display and can see their position in the queue. The board knows who is speaking currently, who has already spoken, and who is still waiting to speak.

Easy to Run: Using a visual dashboard, the board chair taps pictures of board members to recognize their request to speak, giving them the floor. The system tracks the number of times each board member has spoken on any given agenda item.

Fair: The new system automatically creates a speaker queue, ensuring that all voices and opinions are heard and considered.

This new era of keen focus on local school board meetings is encouraging school districts to modernize their meeting processes. By adopting the OpenMeeting system, Palm Beach County Schools demonstrates their commitment to improving legislative governance and fostering more fair and transparent decision-making.

For more information about the OpenMeeting school board meeting management system, please visit OpenMeetingTech.com

About OpenMeeting Technologies: OpenMeeting is a leading provider of legislative meeting management software for city councils, county boards, and school boards. The OpenMeeting system is a purpose-built solution for local government to streamline legislative meetings, boost transparency and improve overall meeting experience. Features such as electronic voting, request-to-speak, and voting display help bring local government meetings across the country into the 21st century.

Media Contact

Jenna Wendlandt, OpenMeeting Technologies, 1 (763) 452-6439, [email protected], https://openmeetingtech.com

SOURCE OpenMeeting Technologies