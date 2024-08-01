Palm Beach Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery Expands List of Non-Surgical Treatment Options Thanks to New Hire Bonnie Marting, DNP, ARNP

Palm Beach Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery, a leading provider of advanced cosmetic and reconstructive procedures in South Florida, is pleased to announce the addition of new non-surgical treatments to their service line up, thanks to Bonnie Marting, who brings her experience to Palm Beach Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery for services you might not know about.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Palm Beach Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery, a leading provider of advanced cosmetic and reconstructive procedures in South Florida, is pleased to announce the addition of new non-surgical treatments to their service line up, thanks to Bonnie Marting, who brings her experience to Palm Beach Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery for services you might not know about.

Bonnie's experience includes Sculptra Butt Lift, PDO Threads, and Kybella Fat Reduction—all treatments that were previously unavailable at Palm Beach Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery. These non-surgical options offer patients effective alternatives to traditional surgical procedures, with shorter recovery times and natural-looking results.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bonnie to our team and expand our range of transformative services," said Dr. Fredric M. Barr, M.D., F.A.C.S., founder and lead surgeon at Palm Beach Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery. "Her skills and experience in administering these treatments will allow us to deliver even more personalized solutions for each of our clients."

The Sculptra Butt Lift is a volumizing treatment that stimulates the body's natural collagen production to lift and enhance the buttocks without surgery. PDO Threads, on the other hand, provide a non-invasive skin tightening and lifting effect, addressing concerns such as sagging skin and wrinkles. Lastly, Kybella is an injectable treatment that reduces submental fullness, commonly known as a "double chin," by breaking down fat cells.

"I'm excited to join the exceptional team at Palm Beach Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery and introduce these cutting-edge non-surgical options to patients in the area," said Bonnie. "My goal is to help individuals achieve their aesthetic goals through the safest and most effective means possible, and I look forward to working closely with each patient."

Patients interested in learning more about the new non-surgical services offered at Palm Beach Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery can schedule a consultation with the patient counselor by calling (561) 833-4122 or visiting www.palmbeachplasticsurgery.com.

