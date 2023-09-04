Palm Coast's new 55+ community celebrates Model Homes Grand Opening

Offering a new vision of 55+ living in one of Florida's best beach towns, Reverie at Palm Coast has introduced a new collection of decorated model homes with a festive Grand Opening celebration. The single-family homes are presented by Dream Finders Homes, a publicly traded local company (NYSE: DFH) and one of the fastest-growing homebuilders in the nation.

Situated off US 1, 1 mile north of Palm Coast Parkway, Reverie at Palm Coast's model home grand opening was celebrated with a public event on August 19th and 20th. Four decorated models are open for tours Monday – Saturday, 10am - 5:30pm, and Sunday 12pm - 5:30pm, by visiting the Sales Gallery at 3 Ellaville Drive, Palm Coast, FL 32137.

Reverie at Palm Coast is a gated 55+ community offering an amenity-rich lifestyle where residents can connect with neighbors and nature. The restaurants, shopping and conveniences along Palm Coast Parkway are nearby, and residents will also have easy access to world-class golf courses, miles of beaches, quality healthcare and much more.

The new single-family homes of Reverie at Palm Coast are specially designed to help active adults enjoy this much-anticipated season of life. Energy-efficient designs, quality construction and high-quality finishes and fixtures are complemented by a low-maintenance lifestyle that allows plenty of free time for favored recreation and pastimes.

Visitors to Reverie at Palm Coast can experience four distinctive styles when they tour the model homes. Two-bedroom floorplans include The Casper (1,836 sq. ft.) and The Cooper (2,186 sq. ft.). Models also include two three-bedroom floor plans: The Delmar (2,468 sq. ft.) and The Moore (2,555 sq. ft.).

Lakefront and preserve homes from the $340s are now available, in 15 floor plans, at Reverie at Palm Coast. For more information, call 386-882-9448, or visit ReverieAtPalmCoast.com.

Dream Finders Homes, founded by Patrick Zalupski in 2008, is routinely honored as one of the nation's fastest growing companies. Based in Jacksonville, FL, the company has homebuilding operations in Orlando, FL, Savannah, GA, Bluffton, SC, Fayetteville, NC, Austin, TX, Denver, CO and the Washington, DC Metro area. Dream Finders closed over 6,878 homes and was the 18th largest homebuilder in the nation in 2022, according to Professional Builder magazine.

