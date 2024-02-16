Palm Springs boutique hotels join Stash Rewards loyalty program

"No chain hotel can compete with the mid-century revivals, the bold eccentric designs, or the laid back, breezy hospitality of these iconic places. This is what people come to Palm Springs seeking, and these hotels deliver." Stash Hotel Rewards Founder, Jeff Low Post this

Founded in 2010, Stash Hotel Rewards is a free loyalty program for independent hotels, with 300 partner properties worldwide and counting. Travelers who sign up for Stash Hotel Rewards earn points when they stay at any participating hotel, and those points can then be cashed in for free nights. The points do not expire and there are no blackout dates.

Independent boutique hotels are the heart and soul of their cities, and Stash Hotel Rewards Founder Jeff Low believes that's especially true in Palm Springs. "No chain hotel can compete with the mid-century revivals, the bold eccentric designs, or the laid back, breezy hospitality of these iconic places," he said. "This is what people come to Palm Springs seeking, and these hotels deliver."

Palm Springs boasts more than 75 boutique hotels. And each hotelier knows how to cater to their clientele and make their property a destination.

"In today's market, we're all looking for the best deal," Adam Ramirez, founder of Luxe Hospitality Consulting in Palm Springs, said. "Consumers are smart and savvy and know what to look for, and what's so great about the Palm Springs market is it has such a huge array of independent boutique hotels." Stash Hotel Rewards gives travelers "an incentive opportunity to stay and get something back time and time again," he added. "They get to enjoy these hotels and their unique experiences."

"Big box retailers in the hotel space have their loyalty programs, and Stash allows independent hotels a piece of that pie," Ramirez said.

Since Stash Hotel Rewards points can be redeemed at any participating property, travelers have options: they can always stay at old favorites, try new hotels, or do a combination of both. Newly enrolling members can earn 1,000 Stash-funded Points by signing up at stashrewards.com/palmsprings

Stash Hotel Rewards frees travelers from the uninspired offerings of existing hotel reward programs by making it easy to break free from big, bland hotel chains and stay at amazing places. Stash was founded on a belief in the transformative power of traveling to places that convey a unique and interesting story – places with soul. It's a belief that is shared with the independent hoteliers and the independently-minded travelers the company was created to serve. Launched in May 2010, Stash was founded by a team of travel and e-commerce veterans from Expedia, Microsoft, and Zillow. Travelers can easily sign up for a free account at www.stashrewards.com.

Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels is an association of independently-owned boutique hotels, which are an essential part of this desert resort town's uncommon culture and economy. From quirky to charming, mid-century modern to clothing-optional, Palm Springs Preferred Small Hotels has got your stay. Follow the fun on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Pinterest.

