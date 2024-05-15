Palm Springs Boutique Hotels Receive Michelin Keys Honors

"This honor not only acknowledges our efforts to transport our guests to the sunny and vibrant era of 1960s St. Tropez, but also challenges us to uphold and exceed the standard we've set. We cherish this accolade and the opportunities it presents." April Smith, General Manager, Dive Palm Springs Post this

The Michelin Key is the equivalent of the Michelin Star for restaurants, with hotels able to earn one, two, or three Keys. Dive Palm Springs, Holiday House, La Serena Villas, and Sparrows Lodge all received one Key, denoting "a very special stay."

"The news of receiving a Michelin Key was both exhilarating and humbling for all of us at Dive Palm Springs," partner April Smith said. "This honor not only acknowledges our efforts to transport our guests to the sunny and vibrant era of 1960s St. Tropez, but also challenges us to uphold and exceed the standard we've set. We cherish this accolade and the opportunities it presents."

Michelin praised Dive Palm Springs for having an "atmosphere ... nothing short of restorative," and applauded Holiday House's ability to "cater to the whims of modern travelers." As for Sparrows Lodge, it is "like a dreamy hipster version of the summer camp of your childhood," while visitors to La Serena Villas would be "hard pressed to find a lovelier example of colonial-contemporary architecture and design."

