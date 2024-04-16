Palm Springs Cooking School Unveils "Greek Odyssey-A Food Adventure- A Food Spy Game"

Offers a Fusion of Adventure and Culinary Exploration of the Hidden Foods and Destinations in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adventure seekers and food enthusiasts alike are in for a treat as "Greek Odyssey: A Food Spy Game" unveils a unique culinary experience from the Palm Springs Cooking School, promising participants a journey like no other. A tour might launch from the feet of a famous female movie icon in downtown Palm Springs, and lead to a "2 Hour Tour" or Half/Full Day excursion exploring the city's newest hidden gems and iconic landmarks along the way.

Hosted by the esteemed Food Network Champion, Chef Mick Brown, "Greek Odyssey" presents a unique blend of spy intrigue and Greek culinary delights, all set amidst the picturesque backdrop of Palm Springs. Participants will find themselves immersed in a series of exclusive missions, culinary challenges, and optional group cooking contest.

"This isn't just another cooking class; it's an experience tailored to indulge the senses and ignite the fun of exploration while learning new facts about food and nutrition," says Chef Mick Brown. "Participants will not only have the chance to explore exclusive locations, but also uncover hidden treasures, learn new recipes and embark on a thrilling race against friends or other travelers."

Highlights of "Greek Odyssey: A Food Spy Game" include:

Culinary Challenges: Participants will have the opportunity to test their culinary prowess in exhilarating challenges inspired by the rich flavors of Greece , under the expert guidance of Chef Mick himself.

, under the expert guidance of Chef Mick himself. Secret Missions: From decoding clues to uncovering hidden gems, participants will find themselves immersed in a series of exclusive missions that will take them on a journey through Palm Springs' vibrant streets and iconic landmarks.

vibrant streets and iconic landmarks. VIP Access: With access to elite venues, exclusive tastings, and behind-the-scenes experiences, participants will enjoy a level of fun and memories that are unparalleled. This is their chance to live like culinary royalty and experience Palm Springs like never before.

For those still considering adding "Greek Odyssey" to their Coachella itinerary, whether seeking premium experiences or a more budget-friendly option, this culinary adventure promises to cater to all preferences. With detailed information and pricing available upon inquiry, participants are encouraged to secure their place for an unforgettable journey filled with excitement, mystery, and unparalleled indulgence.

For more information visit:

Viator- https://www.viator.com/tours/Palm-Springs/Greek-Odyssey-Palm-Springs-Food-Adventure-Game/d648-430984P1

TripAdvisor- https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g32847-d27492815-Reviews-Greek_Odyssey_A_Food_Spy_Game-Palm_Springs_Greater_Palm_Springs_California.html

Eventbrite (Open Registration 4/30/23)- https://www.eventbrite.com/e/greek-odyssey-a-food-spy-game-tickets-879812451727

