Palm Springs Nissan Now Offers 3.99% APR Financing with a Purchase of the 2024 Nissan Kicks

Well-qualified buyers can get 3.99% APR financing for up to 36 months on the 2024 Nissan Kicks at the Palm Springs Nissan dealership.

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Palm Springs Nissan is proud to unveil an exclusive financing offer, featuring a remarkable 3.99% APR (up to 36 months), for those opting to drive home the 2024 Nissan Kicks. The 2024 Nissan Kicks has been receiving rave reviews for its sleek design, advanced technology and impressive performance. And now, with this limited-time financing offer from Palm Springs Nissan, customers can own this exceptional vehicle at an even more affordable price.

Under the hood, the 2024 Nissan Kicks shines with a dynamic 1.6-liter engine, delivering an impressive power rating of 122 hp and 114 lb.-ft. of torque. The Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) ensures a smooth and responsive driving experience, captivating drivers with every twist and turn.

The 2024 Nissan Kicks takes fuel efficiency to new standards, offering an impressive 31 MPG in the city and 36 MPG on the highway. This minimizes stops at the pump and aligns with eco-conscious driving, making it an ideal choice for those who value efficiency.

Step inside the 2024 Kicks and innovation unfolds. The NissanConnect® infotainment system becomes the central hub, seamlessly integrating with smartphones. Its 7-inch touchscreen provides easy access to navigation, music and hands-free communication, creating a tech-savvy driving environment.

The Kicks showcases a sculpted design, capturing attention with its bold lines and distinctive features. From the V-motion grille to the floating roof, every detail is meticulously crafted, reflecting the brand's commitment to unparalleled design aesthetics.

Safety takes center stage in the 2024 Kicks, equipped with the brand's Intelligent Mobility features. From Automatic Emergency Braking to Blind Spot Warning, the Kicks ensures a secure journey for drivers and passengers. The Around View Monitor offers a 360-degree bird's-eye view, adding an extra layer of confidence.

This 3.99% APR financing offer is available for qualified buyers and can be used toward the purchase of any trim level of the 2024 Nissan Kicks. To seize this limited-time financing offer and explore the 2024 Nissan Kicks, interested customers are encouraged to visit the dealership's website at https://www.palmspringsnissan. Alternatively, they can contact the dealership by calling 760-328-2800 or visiting them at 68-177 Kyle Road, Cathedral City, California.

Media Contact

Majed Mansour, Palm Springs Nissan, 760-328-2800, [email protected], https://www.palmspringsnissan.com/

SOURCE Palm Springs Nissan