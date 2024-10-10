Palmer Addiction Recovery Services Chooses Cantata's Arize EHR Platform to Modernize Operations and Enhance Care Outcomes

"Of the various platforms we researched, Arize was the best option for us, servicing both our outpatient and residential services," said Mark Jackson, Executive Director, Palmer Addiction Recovery Services. Post this

Palmer faced significant challenges with its outdated EHR system, which was difficult to use, poorly suited for its residential program, and hindered data tracking and reporting. These issues led to inefficiencies, fragmented data, and delays in record-keeping. The legacy EHR also limited Palmer's ability to measure outcomes, apply for grants, and communicate effectively with the community. After a comprehensive evaluation of several solutions, Palmer selected Arize for its ability to support both outpatient and residential services with an intuitive, user-friendly platform that met the organization's diverse needs.

"Of the various platforms we researched, Arize was the best option for us, servicing both our outpatient and residential services. Other platforms we looked at could meet most of the needs we had, but Arize was the best option to meet the wide variety of services, and ease of utilization, we wanted the platform to provide for our users," said Mark Jackson, Executive Director, Palmer Addiction Recovery Services.

Cantata's Arize platform transforms the EHR experience, significantly improving efficiency for clinicians, staff, and clients. Arize mirrors an organization's ideal workflows and enables easy collaboration among care teams and clients, regardless of device, bandwidth, or language.

"Over the past year, we've seen a major movement in the industry toward replacing outdated technology as behavioral health and human services providers realize it's essential for their growth and success," said Alan Tillinghast, CEO of Cantata Health Solutions. "Arize will help streamline Palmer's operations, improve data tracking, and empower their dedicated staff to focus on what matters most—helping individuals and families overcome addiction. We are excited to partner with Palmer as they build for the future."

About Cantata Health Solutions

Built by behavioral health industry veterans, Cantata Health Solution's Arize care management platform provides a modern EHR, a complete billing and revenue cycle management solution, and an extensive array of client engagement tools. Arize offers clinicians, executives, back-office staff, and clients a collaborative view of the health record. In an industry dedicated to serving the most vulnerable population, its mission is to provide technology that empowers so providers don't have to rely on legacy systems that only hinder their progress. For more information, visit CantataHealth.com.

