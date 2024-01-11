Palmer Wahl Introduces the Evolutionary Digi-Stem® Advanced Digital Process Pressure Gauge

Palmer Wahl is excited to announce the launch of the Digi-Stem® Advanced Digital Process Pressure Gauge, an evolutionary addition to our popular Digi-Stem® Temperature Systems range.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Palmer Wahl is excited to announce the launch of the Digi-Stem® Advanced Digital Process Pressure Gauge, an evolutionary addition to our popular Digi-Stem® Temperature Systems range. The new Wahl DSP is set to redefine precision and durability in pressure measurement.

Key Features of the Wahl DSP:

1. Accuracy and Precision: The Wahl DSP provides Precise, Accurate, and Reliable measurements to 0.1% Full Scale.

2. Display: The DSP has 0.9 inch high digits on the primary LCD display for clear and easy reading from 30 feet away. Choose Bottom connected or our Evolutionary optional All Angle version allows you to adjust the display to the best reading angle for convenient, quick, and easy readings. Display MAX, MIN, AVG, or Delta readings on a secondary 0.4 inch high display.

3. Battery Life: Battery life of up to 4 years. Great for continuous use or in remote locations – just set it and forget it. DC Power Supply 12-24 VDC for Switch/Transmitter option.

4. Durability: The DSP uses the familiar Digi-Stem® Thermometer case. The upgraded IP68, (NEMA 6P) Stainless Steel housing can withstand harsh environments – even water submersion. EMI and RFI protection included to prevent malfunction of the display.

5. Connectivity: Wahl Protocol integrates with End User's software. Optional built in switch and transmitter. Multiple functions can operate simultaneously including display, transmit, switch, and alarms. User selectable 4-20mA or 0 to 5 VDC.

6. Additional Features: Continuous self-checking assures the DSP is operating properly. If not, the DSP will indicate an out of tolerance condition. The screen includes complete icon style menu with touch pad interface.

Proudly designed and manufactured at our Asheville, NC, USA facility, the Wahl DSP is a testament to our commitment to innovation, quality, and reliability in pressure measurement technology. For more information about the Digi-Stem® Advanced Digital Process Pressure Gauge and other Palmer Wahl products, please visit our website.

