Palo Alto Hills Golf & Country Club Announces Steinberg Hart as Project's Architect

"Asheshh and his team distinguished themselves through their elegance, expertise, and deep understanding of the local context. We are excited to partner with them on this landmark project." said Palo Alto Hills General Manager / COO David Conforti, CCM, PGA. Post this

"The clubhouse is a critical part of the member experience—a place where people come together to celebrate, dine, and enjoy the landscape that makes this setting so special," said Asheshh Saheba, Managing Partner at Steinberg Hart. "Our goal is to create a warm, timeless environment that honors the club's traditions while elevating the overall member experience."

Palo Alto Hills General Manager / COO David Conforti. CCM, PGA added, "If the membership and staff are the heart of our club, then the clubhouse is the nucleus that brings our community together. Throughout the selection process, Asheshh and his team distinguished themselves through their elegance, expertise, and deep understanding of the local context. We are excited to partner with them on this landmark project."

The redevelopment will be completed in two phases. Phase One, beginning in 2027, will focus on redesigning the club's event spaces. Phase Two will commence in 2028 and will include a complete rebuild of the northern half of the clubhouse, featuring multiple dining outlets, kitchens, lounges, a golf shop, locker rooms, and a new lobby.

Media Contact

Sarah O'Rourke, Director of Membership and Marketing, Palo Alto Hills Golf & Country Club, 1 (650) 917 5170, [email protected], www.pahgcc.com

SOURCE Palo Alto Hills Golf & Country Club