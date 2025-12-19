Palo Alto Hills Golf & Country Club approves $51m clubhouse renovation

The membership of Palo Alto Hills Golf & Country Club recently approved a transformative $51m clubhouse renovation and rebuild.
PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new building envelope and envisioned landscaping will more seamlessly blend into the natural surroundings of the adjacent Arastradero Preserve and take advantage of sweeping San Francisco, the bay, and the coastal mountain views. With new and contemporary amenities, the clubhouse will elevate every aspect of the member experience, reimagined through new à la carte outlets and bar, private dining room, locker rooms, golf shop, experiential lounges, reception area, and ballroom.
"The project is a gamechanger for the membership and for the stature of the club," says General Manager/COO David Conforti. "On the heels of our nationally recognized golf course redesign and with a vibrant Wellness Center offering every bell-and-whistle you can imagine, the new clubhouse will complement these already world-class amenities to create the foremost club on the Peninsula."
An architecture firm will be awarded the contract at the start of 2026, the ballroom will be refurbished in early 2027, and the primary project – demolition and reconstruction of the north end of the clubhouse – will begin in early 2028 and completed toward the end of 2029.
