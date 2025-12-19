Palo Alto Hills Golf & Country Club approves $51m clubhouse renovation

The membership of Palo Alto Hills Golf & Country Club recently approved a transformative $51m clubhouse renovation and rebuild.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The new building envelope and envisioned landscaping will more seamlessly blend into the natural surroundings of the adjacent Arastradero Preserve and take advantage of sweeping San Francisco, the bay, and the coastal mountain views. With new and contemporary amenities, the clubhouse will elevate every aspect of the member experience, reimagined through new à la carte outlets and bar, private dining room, locker rooms, golf shop, experiential lounges, reception area, and ballroom.