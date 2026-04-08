Palos Park residents are invited to celebrate an exciting new chapter in local dental care as Palos Park Modern Dentistry (formerly Perfect Smiles) hosts its official Grand Opening on Thursday April 23, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The celebration will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mayor Nicole Milovich-Walters, open house, refreshments, raffle prizes (guests must be present to win), and a special meet-and-greet with Dr. Dana Akawi.

PALOS PARK, Ill., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Palos Park Modern Dentistry Celebrates Grand Opening with Community Open House and Ribbon Cutting on April 23rd 2026

Palos Park residents are invited to celebrate an exciting new chapter in local dental care as Palos Park Modern Dentistry (formerly Perfect Smiles) hosts its official Grand Opening on Thursday April 23, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The celebration will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mayor Nicole Milovich-Walters, open house, refreshments, raffle prizes (guests must be present to win), and a special meet-and-greet with Dr. Dana Akawi.

Conveniently located in the heart of Palos Park, Palos Park Modern Dentistry builds upon a longstanding presence in the community with a renewed focus on clinical excellence, elevated patient service, and a modern, welcoming environment. The newly refreshed space features a sleek, contemporary design created to enhance comfort while delivering advanced dental care.

"Known for her gentle approach and strong communication skills, Dr. Akawi strives to create a welcoming and comfortable environment where patients feel heard and cared for. She values building lasting relationships and collaborating closely with her dental team to ensure every patient receives personalized, high-quality care."

As a full-service dental practice, Palos Park Modern Dentistry offers comprehensive care including cosmetic, restorative, and general dentistry. From routine cleanings and preventive care to smile enhancements and complex restorative treatments, patients benefit from advanced technology, personalized treatment plans, and a commitment to high standards at every level.

The April 23rd open house offers community members the opportunity to tour the updated office, meet Dr. Akawi and the team, and learn more about the services available. Guests can enjoy light refreshments, connect with neighbors, and enter to win raffle prizes throughout the evening.

Palos Park Modern Dentistry remains deeply committed to supporting and engaging with the Palos Park community. The practice looks forward to continuing its involvement with local organizations, events, and initiatives that strengthen the area and enhance the well-being of its residents.

Community members are encouraged to stop by, celebrate, and experience firsthand the elevated level of care now available in Palos Park.

For more information about Palos Park Modern Dentistry or the Grand Opening event, please contact the office directly or visit PalosParkModernDentistry.com

Media Contact

Ashley Minaudo, Smile Partners USA, 1 248-429-2229, [email protected], smilepartnersusa.com

SOURCE Palos Park Modern Dentistry