Pam Reynolds Honored as Technology Executive of the Year by In Business Madison

At TASC, we believe in leveraging technology to simplify employee benefits and provide financial service solutions that make employee benefits feel like benefits. Post this

Pam Reynolds was recognized alongside peers from prominent organizations, including American Family Insurance, TruStage, Old National Bank, JP Cullen, and the State of Wisconsin. Reynolds has led TASC's award-winning digital transformation and innovation strategy since stepping into the CEO role in January 2024, following a decorated tenure in technology, service offering development and payment solutions.

"It is an honor to receive this recognition alongside an exceptional group of leaders," said Reynolds. "At TASC, we believe in leveraging technology to simplify employee benefits and provide financial service solutions that make employee benefits feel like benefits. It isn't just about tax savings, compliance and saving time—it's about improving lives. This award reflects our team's relentless dedication to innovation and impact."

Under her leadership, TASC has launched several digital-first solutions, including the state-of-the-art, cloud-based proprietary Benefit Account and Benefit Continuation administrative MyTASC platform and mobile app, expanded API-driven integrations, and the recent GiveBack Benefits offerings to support workplace philanthropy—all aimed at enhancing the user experience and operational efficiency.

About TASC

For the last 50 years, TASC has evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of their clients and their employees by working hand-in-hand with them to provide employee benefit services that feel like benefits. Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, TASC is the nation's largest privately held third-party administrator for employee benefits programs. A philanthropy-driven, family-owned business, TASC delivers innovative quality solutions that help protect the rights of thousands of sole proprietors, family farmers and business owners of all sizes all over the country. To learn more about TASC, visit www.tasconline.com.

Media Contact

Lindsey Sutton, TASC, 1 800-422-4661, [email protected], www.tasconline.com

SOURCE TASC