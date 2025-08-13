Pam Rozell & Pastor Mike Rozell Flipping Burgers For Jesus

"Every Mudman Burgers order is like an insurance policy," says Pam Rozell. Post this

"Every Mudman Burgers order is like an insurance policy," says Pam Rozell. "It ensures that somewhere, an underprivileged child will hear the life-changing message of Jesus." Her passion for ministry began years ago, when she was the first in the family to surrender her life to Christ. Pam Rozell faithfully prayed for her husband until the day came when Pastor Mike Rozell gave his heart to the Lord — and together, they committed to serving Him full-time.

From the sizzling grills of Mudman Burgers to the remote villages reached by Potters Field Ministries, the Rozells' mission is clear: use what's in their hands to spread the Gospel everywhere they can. Whether it's in the heart of Montana or across continents, their goal is to ensure that every child they encounter hears about the hope found in Jesus Christ.

Pastor Mike Rozell leads with vision, while Pam Rozell brings a heart of compassion and prayer to everything they do. Under their leadership, Mudman Burgers has become more than just a popular local eatery — it's a global ministry hub disguised as a burger joint. The team works endlessly, knowing that every plate served helps fund programs through Potters Field Ministries that are transforming lives.

For visitors and locals alike, eating at Mudman Burgers means more than satisfying hunger. It's joining a mission that stretches from Montana to the farthest corners of the earth. With each bite, customers are helping send the Gospel to children who may have never heard it before.

