Pam Rozell - Sharing Jesus Through Music, Books, and Burgers

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Known for her beautiful voice, heartfelt lyrics, and powerful testimony, Pam Rozell has dedicated her life to sharing the hope of Jesus Christ with the world. As a singer-songwriter, author, and storyteller, Pam Rozell has ministered to countless people through her music and her book Stones of Remembrance. Her music is available on Amazon, Spotify, Google Music, and other platforms, continuing to inspire listeners across the globe.
Alongside her husband, Pastor Mike Rozell, Pam Rozell is also deeply involved in the ministry of Mudman Burgers, the Montana-based burger restaurant with locations in Columbia Falls and Whitefish. More than just a place to enjoy burgers, fries, and shakes, Mudman Burgers has become a tool of ministry. Every burger sold contributes to supporting Potters Field Ministries, the couple's global outreach organization.
The mission is clear: every meal served at Mudman Burgers is, as Pam Rozell says, "an insurance policy that some underprivileged child somewhere will hear the life-changing message of Jesus." Through the proceeds of these restaurants, Potters Field Ministries is able to serve children in Kenya, Uganda, Congo, Cambodia, and Guatemala with food, education, and the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
What makes the story of Pam Rozell even more powerful is her faith journey. She was the first in her marriage to come to Jesus, and she faithfully prayed for her husband until the day he gave his life to Christ. Today, Pam Rozell and Pastor Mike Rozell serve side by side, impacting the world through Potters Field Ministries and Mudman Burgers. Their partnership has become a testimony of how God can take two lives, transform them, and use them together to reach the nations.
From music and writing to the sizzling grills of Mudman Burgers, Pam Rozell continues to prove that her passion for ministry has no boundaries. Whether through a song, a story, or a meal served in Montana, her mission remains the same — to see lives changed by the power of Jesus.
For more information about Pam Rozell, Pastor Mike Rozell, Mudman Burgers, or Potters Field Ministries, visit the Mudman website
