Pam Rozell - Singer, Songwriter, Author, and Storyteller Sharing Jesus Through Music, Words, and Burgers

Through Mudman Burgers, the Rozell's are literally "flipping burgers for Jesus." Every burger, fry, and shake sold is, as Pam Rozell describes, "an insurance policy that some underprivileged child somewhere will hear the life-changing message of Jesus." Thanks to this vision, Potters Field Ministries is able to serve children in Kenya, Uganda, Congo, Cambodia, and Guatemala by providing meals, education, discipleship, and the hope of the Gospel.

The story of Pam Rozell is also a testimony of prayer and perseverance. She was the first in her family to come to Christ, and for years she faithfully prayed for her husband until he too surrendered his life to Jesus. Today, Pam Rozell and Pastor Mike Rozell work side by side — she with her gifts of music and storytelling, and he with his bold vision for ministry. Together, they are using every opportunity — from music to books to burgers — to advance the Kingdom of God.

Whether through her music on Amazon, her book Stones of Remembrance, or her work at Mudman Burgers, Pam Rozell continues to embody a life of service and faith. Alongside Pastor Mike Rozell, she is proving that even something as simple as a burger can help change the world for Christ.

For more information, visit www.PamRozell.com or stop by Mudman Burgers in Whitefish or Columbia Falls, Montana.

