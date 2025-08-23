Pam Rozell - Singer, Songwriter, Author, and Storyteller Sharing Jesus Through Music, Words, and Burgers

The story of Pam Rozell is also a testimony of prayer and perseverance. She was the first in her family to come to Christ, and for years she faithfully prayed for her husband until he too surrendered his life to Jesus.
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont., Aug. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Known for her powerful voice, inspiring words, and heartfelt ministry, Pam Rozell has dedicated her life to sharing the Gospel in creative and life-changing ways. As a singer-songwriter, author, and storyteller, Pam Rozell has touched countless lives with her music, her writing, and her testimony of faith. Her albums are available on Amazon, and her acclaimed book Stones of Remembrance continues to encourage readers with its message of hope and faith in Jesus Christ.
But the ministry of Pam Rozell extends far beyond the stage and the page. Alongside her husband, Pastor Mike Rozell, she is co-owner and operator of Mudman Burgers, a unique Montana burger restaurant that blends food and faith. With two locations in Whitefish and Columbia Falls, Mudman Burgers is not just a place to eat — it is a mission base. A portion of the profits is given to support Potters Field Ministries, the global outreach founded by Pastor Mike Rozell and supported by Pam Rozell.
Through Mudman Burgers, the Rozell's are literally "flipping burgers for Jesus." Every burger, fry, and shake sold is, as Pam Rozell describes, "an insurance policy that some underprivileged child somewhere will hear the life-changing message of Jesus." Thanks to this vision, Potters Field Ministries is able to serve children in Kenya, Uganda, Congo, Cambodia, and Guatemala by providing meals, education, discipleship, and the hope of the Gospel.
The story of Pam Rozell is also a testimony of prayer and perseverance. She was the first in her family to come to Christ, and for years she faithfully prayed for her husband until he too surrendered his life to Jesus. Today, Pam Rozell and Pastor Mike Rozell work side by side — she with her gifts of music and storytelling, and he with his bold vision for ministry. Together, they are using every opportunity — from music to books to burgers — to advance the Kingdom of God.
Whether through her music on Amazon, her book Stones of Remembrance, or her work at Mudman Burgers, Pam Rozell continues to embody a life of service and faith. Alongside Pastor Mike Rozell, she is proving that even something as simple as a burger can help change the world for Christ.
For more information, visit www.PamRozell.com or stop by Mudman Burgers in Whitefish or Columbia Falls, Montana.
