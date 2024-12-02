Pam Sexauer of Roth Staffing Named to SIA's Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing List

"Congratulations to Pam on once again being honored as part of SIA's Global Power 150," said Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. "This recognition is well-deserved and a testament to Pam's expertise, dedication, and outstanding leadership." Post this

In her 26 years with Roth Staffing, Pam's leadership and vision have shaped the organization. As President, Pam oversees all field operations, fostering synergy across business lines and strengthening communication among regions nationwide. Her career is marked by numerous accolades, including being named Woman Executive of the Year and receiving the Gold Stevie Award at the Women in Business Awards in 2016.

"The staffing industry is evolving rapidly amid significant transformations in technology and workforce dynamics, creating both challenges and exciting new opportunities. Our Global Power 150 Women in Staffing for this year have not only adapted to these changes but have excelled, setting new standards in the world of work," said SIA President Ursula Williams. "Congratulations to our 2024 honorees for their vision, leadership, resilience, and dedication to driving positive change and shaping the future of our industry."

The women featured on this year's list have been remarkable change agents. These honorees have enhanced client and candidate experiences, leveraged tech advancements for better ways of working, spearheaded workforce development, as well as furthered diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Bullhorn Inc. – a global provider of cloud-based software powering recruitment efforts – is the list sponsor this year.

"Congratulations to this year's Global Power 150 Women in Staffing honorees. Despite a challenging market, these leaders continue to excel," said Art Papas, founder and chief executive officer of Bullhorn. "Through their perseverance, mentorship, and leadership, these women have propelled their businesses and the broader staffing industry forward together. We're very glad to sponsor this award and celebrate these impressive leaders."

This year's Global Power 150 Women in Staffing list debuted today with profiles highlighting each honoree now available online. The 100 Americas region honorees are also featured in the November/December edition of Staffing Industry Review magazine. All honorees will be recognized during SIA's Executive Forum North America taking place March 10-13, 2025, at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach.

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

Roth Staffing Companies, L.P. has locations Arizona: Phoenix; California: Brea, Carlsbad, Century City, Cerritos, Costa Mesa, Fremont, Fresno, Inland Empire, Irvine, La Jolla, Los Angeles, Orange County, Oxnard, Palo Alto, Pasadena, Pleasanton, Roseville, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Torrance, Tustin, Woodland Hills; Colorado: Denver; Connecticut: Hartford, New Haven; Florida: Boca Raton, Clearwater, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach; Georgia: Atlanta; Massachusetts: Boston; Maryland: Baltimore, Columbia, Frederick, Rockville, Timonium; Michigan: Detroit; Minnesota: Bloomington, Minneapolis; Missouri: St. Louis, Kansas City; North Carolina: Raleigh; New Hampshire: Nashua; New Jersey: Paramus; Nevada: Las Vegas; Oregon: Portland; Texas: Austin, Dallas, Houston, North Houston, San Antonio; Virginia: Arlington; Washington: Wisconsin: Milwaukee.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor.

SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the staffing and workforce solutions ecosystem. This includes staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists. And the technological aspect encompasses options such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Known for our award-winning content, data, support tools, publications, executive conferences and events, we help both suppliers and buyers of workforce solutions make better-informed decisions that improve business results and minimize risk. SIA was founded by staffing pioneer Peter Yessne. A brand of Crain Communications, a leading business news and information company, SIA is headquartered in Mountain View, California with offices in London, UK.

About Crain Communications

Crain Communications is a leading business news and information company with a portfolio of 24 media brands that provide indispensable coverage and data for professionals globally and across sectors, including advertising, automotive, finance, healthcare, staffing, and workforce solutions. Many of Crain's brands are the most influential media properties in the industries and communities they serve, including Ad Age, Automotive News, Pensions & Investments, Modern Healthcare, Staffing Industry Analysts, as well as Crain's regional business brands. For more than a century, our dedication to deep sector expertise and journalistic integrity has enabled us to provide trusted insights across all our platforms, empowering today's business leaders to make industry-shaping decisions. To learn more about Crain Communications, visit crain.com.

About Bullhorn

For the past 25 years, Bullhorn has dedicated itself to building industry-leading, cloud-based software for the staffing and recruitment industry. Through partnerships with 10,000 customers globally, Bullhorn has built a vast knowledge base of recruitment best practices and deep domain expertise to help firms scale their businesses. Founder-led and headquartered in Boston, Bullhorn employs 1,400 people across 14 countries focused on delivering an incredible customer experience – its core mission. To learn more, visit bullhorn.com or follow Bullhorn on LinkedIn or X.

Media Contact

Samantha Cabot, Roth Staffing Companies, (714) 939-8600, [email protected], www.rothstaffing.com

SOURCE Roth Staffing Companies