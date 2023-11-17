Pam Sexauer of Roth Staffing Named to the Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing List

"Congratulations to Pam on her well-deserved inclusion in SIA's Global Power 150 once again this year," said Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. "Our organization wouldn't be what it is today without Pam's expertise and many years of dedication. Post this

"Congratulations to Pam on her well-deserved inclusion in SIA's Global Power 150 once again this year," said Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. "Our organization wouldn't be what it is today without Pam's expertise and many years of dedication. She embodies and enlivens our company's Purpose and Promise every day, creating remarkable experiences for our coworkers, customers and the individuals we place on assignment."

Pam's journey at Roth Staffing started in March of 1998 when she opened Roth Staffing's Northern California market as a Regional Manager. In 2012, she was named Executive Vice President, and in 2022 President, with all of Roth Staffing's field operations roll up under her executive leadership, creating synergy across business lines and greater communication among all regions in the U.S.

Pam's many accomplishments have been recognized by the business community over the years including being named Woman Executive of the Year and winning the Gold Stevie Award at the Women in Business Awards in 2016. She has devoted her career to developing staffing partnerships and actively engaging the hearts and minds of coworkers, including her more than two decades with Roth Staffing Companies.

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

The organization consistently ranks on Fortune's Best Workplaces list for Medium Workplaces, Millennials, PEOPLE Companies that Care, Professional Services and Women. In 2023, Roth Staffing was ranked #1 of the "Best Staffing Firms to Work For" by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as well as Best Staffing Firms for Women, "Best of Staffing Client Satisfaction" and "Best of Staffing Talent Satisfaction" by ClearlyRated.

Roth Staffing Companies, L.P. has locations Arizona: Phoenix; California: Brea, Carlsbad, Century City, Cerritos, Costa Mesa, Fremont, Fresno, Inland Empire, Irvine, La Jolla, Los Angeles, Orange County, Oxnard, Palo Alto, Pasadena, Pleasanton, Roseville, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Torrance, Tustin, Woodland Hills; Colorado: Denver; Connecticut: Hartford, New Haven; Florida: Boca Raton, Clearwater, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach; Georgia: Atlanta; Massachusetts: Boston; Maryland: Baltimore, Columbia, Frederick, Rockville, Timonium; Michigan: Detroit; Minnesota: Bloomington, Minneapolis; Missouri: St. Louis, Kansas City; North Carolina: Raleigh; New Hampshire: Nashua; New Jersey: Paramus; Nevada: Las Vegas; Oregon: Portland; Texas: Austin, Dallas, Houston, North Houston, San Antonio; Virginia: Arlington; Washington: Seattle; Wisconsin: Milwaukee.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms, and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

Media Contact

Samantha Cabot, Roth Staffing Companies, (714) 939-8600, [email protected], www.rothstaffing.com

SOURCE Roth Staffing Companies