Pamela Chambers O'Rourke, Founder and CEO of ICON Consultants, Joins WEConnect International Board of Directors

Pamela Chambers O'Rourke brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success to the WEConnect Board of Directors. As the visionary behind ICON Consultants, Pamela has grown the company into one of the largest woman-owned workforce management firms in the United States. Her entrepreneurial journey, marked by resilience and innovation, exemplifies the core values of WEConnect International.

Pamela's business acumen will be invaluable to the Board. With over 26 years of experience in the staffing and consulting industry, she has an acute understanding of market dynamics and strategic growth. Her insights will help WEConnect refine its strategies to better support women-owned businesses globally.

As an entrepreneur who has built a thriving business from the ground up, Pamela understands the unique challenges and opportunities faced by women in business. She will bring a fresh perspective to the Board, advocating for policies and initiatives that drive inclusivity and equitable growth. Her dedication to mentorship and fostering networks among women entrepreneurs will enhance WEConnect's efforts to build a supportive global community.

Pamela's extensive network and her ability to forge strategic partnerships will be critical in expanding WEConnect's reach. Her relationships with key stakeholders across various industries will open new avenues for collaboration, benefiting women-owned businesses worldwide.

Pamela Chambers O'Rourke's Statement

"I am deeply honored to join the Board of Directors at WEConnect International," said Pamela Chambers O'Rourke. "This organization's mission aligns perfectly with my own commitment to supporting and empowering women entrepreneurs. I look forward to working alongside my fellow Board members to create more opportunities for women-owned businesses to thrive in the global marketplace."

About ICON Consultants

Founded in 1998 by Pamela Chambers O'Rourke, ICON Consultants provides comprehensive workforce management solutions, including talent curation, staffing and recruiting, payroll, and IC management services. ICON Consultants is committed to delivering customized solutions that drive client success while fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce.

About WEConnect International

WEConnect International is a global non-profit organization dedicated to connecting women-owned businesses to qualified buyers around the world. By identifying, certifying, and facilitating the growth of these businesses, WEConnect plays a crucial role in promoting gender-inclusive sourcing and global economic development. The organization works with over 120 multinational corporations, representing more than $1 trillion in annual purchasing power, to ensure women-owned businesses have fair access to supply chains.

