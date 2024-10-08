PAN Foundation Survey Reveals Majority of Underrepresented Communities Have Interest in Participating in Clinical Trials, but No One Is Asking

"At PAN, we're committed to equitable healthcare access, including clinical trials," said Kim Baich, Chief Diversity & Health Equity Officer. "The survey shows underrepresented populations want information and an invitation. They aren't hard to reach—they're hardly reached. PAN aims to change that." Post this

Key study findings

PAN's Center for Patient Research worked with The Harris Poll to conduct the online survey of over 4,000 U.S. adults, oversampling individuals from historically underrepresented populations.

Additional findings include:

Interest

65% of LGBTQIA+ respondents and 58% of people of color respondents expressed interest in participating in a future clinical trial.

More than half (53%) of respondents said that the COVID-19 pandemic did not change their interest level in clinical trials. However, those whose interest was impacted by the pandemic are evenly split between those saying that it increased (26%) or decreased (22%).

Communications and information

Though interest appears high, nearly 9 in 10 respondents (87%) say they would need to know more about the specifics of clinical trials to consider participating. However, over 70% report that they would consider participating if their healthcare provider (HCP) encouraged them (71%) or if they knew the findings would help people who look/identify like them (72%), particularly Black respondents (74%).

Involvement and communication with providers could contribute to clinical trial participation. Nine in 10 respondents with an HCP, regardless of background, trust that their provider has their best interest in mind (90%) and say that their provider includes their input in healthcare decisions (89%).

Specifically, more information on the cost and reimbursements (81%) and patient confidentiality (80%) might influence respondents' willingness to participate. White respondents express more interest than people of color for information around cost/reimbursement (82% vs 78%) and patient confidentiality (81% vs 78%).

Motivation

Among people of color who have participated in a clinical trial, the top reason for choosing to participate is to help others (40%). Those who expressed interest in participating cited wanting to contribute to medical research/advancements and help others as their number one motivator.

Awareness

Only 33% of people of color respondents and 42% of the LGBTQIA+ respondents were aware that underrepresented populations have been harmed in the past in clinical trials. Even fewer (10%) were aware of the lack of diverse representation in clinical trials.

Diversity in clinical trials

Diversity in clinical trials is critical for improving equitable health outcomes, due to its vital role in ensuring that treatments and vaccines are safe and effective for everyone. When a trial includes diverse groups, there is greater confidence a potential treatment is safe and effective across all populations.

Unfortunately, that is not the case. According to data from the Food and Drug Administration, in 2020, 75% of clinical trial participants were white, 11% were Hispanic, 8% were Black, and 6% were Asian. This is particularly troublesome because many of the underrepresented populations are disproportionately affected by the diseases and conditions being studied.

Opening Doors to Clinical Trials initiative

In response to the need for greater diversity and guided by the key findings of the 2024 survey, the PAN Foundation has launched the Opening Doors to Clinical Trials education initiative, a multi-year movement empowering people with comprehensive tools and resources to navigate the complexities of clinical trials, including those who have felt left out or overlooked. The program has several differentiating components including one-on-one support, an easy to navigate trial finder, and person-centric content. The Opening Doors to Clinical Trials initiative:

Provides personalized assistance

Complex topics such as clinical trials can be difficult to navigate on your own. PAN's ComPANion Access Navigators will be available to provide one-on-one help answering questions about clinical trials when additional support is needed.

Increases health literacy with digital education

The comprehensive awareness and education initiative takes people on a journey through the complex world of clinical trials. The website is easily navigable and incorporates health literacy and cultural sensitivity considerations. The content gives people the knowledge they need to better understand the basics of clinical trials while also addressing medical mistrust and misconceptions and the urgent need for greater participant diversity.

Addresses medical mistrust directly

The digital education is designed with underrepresented populations in mind. PAN addresses past mistakes and current systemic mistrust. PAN educates audiences on the importance of diversity in clinical trials, encouraging people from underrepresented communities to consider whether a clinical trial is right for them.

Empowers people to take action

Once people have received the core education necessary to determine if a clinical trial is right for them, they may be ready to take the next step and search for a trial. PAN has developed an online clinical trial finder that removes barriers to trial access by providing a streamlined, user-friendly approach to searching for a trial.

"PAN is ready to serve as that trusted resource that empowers people with the information they need to begin their clinical trial journey," stated Kevin L. Hagan, president and CEO of the PAN Foundation. "If we don't make a greater effort to reach these populations, entire future generations could be left behind from advances in medical research and potential new treatments. We cannot, and will not, sit by and watch that happen."

Learn More

For more information about the PAN Foundation's Opening Doors to Clinical Trials education initiative, visit clinicaltrials.panfoundation.org.

About The PAN Foundation

As a leading charitable foundation and healthcare advocacy organization, the PAN Foundation is dedicated to accelerating access to treatment for those who need it most and empowering patients on their healthcare journeys. We provide critical financial assistance for treatment costs, advocate for policy solutions that expand access to care, and deliver education on complex topics—all driven by our belief that everyone deserves access to affordable, equitable healthcare.

Since 2004, our financial assistance programs have helped more than 1.2 million people to start or stay on life-changing treatment. In addition, we've achieved major policy victories that increase access to care, mobilized patient advocates to call for change, and educated people nationwide on critical healthcare-related topics. We're committed to working towards a future where equitable health outcomes are a reality for all.

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is a global consulting and market research firm that provides the insights needed to build a better tomorrow. Founded in 1956, The Harris Poll is one of the longest running surveys in the U.S. tracking public opinion, motivations, and social sentiments. Every year, the firm polls millions of people on the trends that are shaping our modern world.

Methodology statement

The research was conducted online in the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of the PAN Foundation among 4,492 completes age 18+ who reside in the U.S. The survey was conducted July 1, 2024 – July 19, 2024. The survey was offered in both English and Spanish.

Data for Hispanic, Black/African American, Asian, and Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander/American Indian/Alaskan Native, White race/ethnicity subgroups are each weighted individually where necessary by: education, age by gender, region, household income, household size, marital status, employment, aggregated language proficiency (Hispanic only), LGBTQIA+ status (excluding Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander/American Indian/Alaskan Native), and political party affiliation to bring them in line with their actual proportions in the population. A post-weight was then applied to combine all data and weighted where necessary by race/ethnicity (except White). Separately, due to overlap with the other samples, data for the LGBTQIA+ sample are weighted where necessary by education, age by gender, race/ethnicity, region, household size, marital status, and smoking status to be online to bring them in line with their actual proportions in the population.

Respondents for this survey were selected from among those who have agreed to participate in our surveys. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within + the below percentage points using a 95% confidence level:

Hispanic: + 4.5 percentage points

Black/African American: + 3.6 percentage points

Asian: + 4.2 percentage points

Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander/American Indian/Alaskan Native: + 9.6 percentage points

White: + 5.3 percentage points

LGBTQIA+: + 4.1 percentage points

This credible interval will be wider among subsets of the surveyed population of interest. All sample surveys and polls, whether or not they use probability sampling, are subject to other multiple sources of error which are most often not possible to quantify or estimate, including, but not limited to coverage error, error associated with nonresponse, error associated with question wording and response options, and post-survey weighting and adjustments.

