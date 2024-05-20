Pan Gongsheng, Governor of the People's Bank of China, Joins the Group of Thirty

The Group of Thirty announced today that Dr. Pan Gongsheng, Governor of the People's Bank of China, has joined the Group's membership.

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Group of Thirty (G30) is pleased to announce Dr. Pan Gongsheng has joined the Group's membership.

Dr. Pan was appointed Governor of the People's Bank of China in July 2023, after serving as Deputy Governor at the bank from 2012. In 2016, he was appointed to lead the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE). Before joining the PBOC, he served as the Executive Director and Vice President of the Agricultural Bank of China and held several positions at the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

The Group of Thirty, founded in 1978, is an independent global body comprised of economic and financial leaders from the public and private sectors and academia. It aims to deepen understanding of economic and financial issues, and of the international implications of decisions taken in the public and private sectors. Members participate in the Group in their personal capacities, not on behalf of any organization to which they may be affiliated. A full list of current G30 members is available at http://group30.org/members.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, said: "Governor Pan's leadership roles in key financial institutions in China and his deep knowledge of monetary and financial issues will contribute significantly to the Group's discussions and work on future global economic challenges."

Mark Carney, Chair of the Group of Thirty, said: "The effectiveness of the G30 depends upon the caliber and prominence of its members. Governor Pan is a highly experienced policymaker and seasoned leader in global monetary and financial sector policies. I look forward to Governor Pan's many contributions to our debates, deliberations and research."

Pan Gongsheng said: "The Group of Thirty has been an influential and constructive body in global policy discussions since its inception. I am honored to join the G30 and believe it will be an enriching experience for both my intellectual and professional undertakings."

Media Contact

Stuart Mackintosh, Group of Thirty, 1 202-331-2472, [email protected], https://group30.org/

Twitter

SOURCE Group of Thirty