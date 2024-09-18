Panacea Healthcare Solutions Acquires KA Consulting to Enhance and Expand Services

"I'm thrilled to bring together two firms with such deep expertise and commitment to their customers. Through this combination, our clients will gain greater access to the most comprehensive suite of revenue-oriented products and services available." —Kevin Chmura, CEO of Panacea Post this

KA Consulting, a firm with deep financial and revenue cycle management expertise, serves hospitals and health systems nationwide. Known for its Eligibility services, Clinical Coding and Auditing services, and Revenue Integrity solutions, KA Consulting's capabilities will advance Panacea's position as a national leader in healthcare financial services.

As part of the acquisition, the executive leadership team from KA Consulting, known for their expertise and unwavering commitment to excellence, will be integrated into Panacea. George Kelley, Chief Operating Officer of KA Consulting, will assume the role of President of Panacea's newly created KA Consulting division. With George's leadership and the support of the KA Consulting team, Panacea will significantly enhance its capacity to serve the evolving needs of healthcare providers across the country.

"I'm thrilled to bring together two firms with such deep expertise and commitment to their customers. Panacea and KA have long been complementary firms serving a similar customer base. Through this combination, our clients will gain greater access to the most comprehensive suite of revenue-oriented products and services available," said Kevin Chmura, Panacea's Chief Executive Officer.

"This acquisition solidifies Panacea's role as a premier provider of comprehensive financial, revenue integrity, and compliance program management. We are excited to welcome the KA Consulting team to the Panacea family and look forward to continuing to support Panacea's mission long into the future," said Green Campbell, Principal at Firmament.

This acquisition underscores Panacea's commitment to providing healthcare organizations with cutting-edge tools and services to optimize financial performance and drive operational efficiencies. For more information on Panacea or KA, please visit http://www.panaceainc.com.

About Panacea

Panacea (http://www.panaceainc.com) provides revenue integrity software and services to more than 600 hospitals and health systems nationwide, enabling healthcare providers to optimize and manage their pricing strategy, pricing transparency & integrity, claims & reimbursement, and compliance training.

About KA Consulting

KA Consulting (https://kaconsults.cbiz.com) provides eligibility services, clinical coding and auditing services, and revenue integrity solutions to U.S.-based hospitals and healthcare systems.

About Firmament

Firmament (http://www.firmament.com) provides control equity, minority equity and growth debt capital to lower-middle market businesses primarily in three core industry verticals: Technology, Healthcare and the Environment. Within these verticals, we make investments in service, software and specialty-manufacturing companies with significant scaling potential. We seek to be a value-added partner to entrepreneurs, management teams, and business owners, and curate solutions by deploying versatile capital in a user-friendly way. With offices across the United States, Firmament is focused on turning small business into big business.

Media Contact

Paula Schmidt, Panacea Healthcare Solutions Inc, 651 424-4253, [email protected], www.panaceainc.com

