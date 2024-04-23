Panacea Healthcare Solutions and First Healthcare Compliance to Sponsor Webinar on Private Equity in Healthcare, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 2PM, ET.

Panacea Healthcare Solutions is excited to announce its sponsorship of an upcoming webinar, "Private Equity in Healthcare: Exploring Opportunities and Challenges," on April 30, 2024, at 2pm ET. The webinar is hosted by First Healthcare Compliance, a division of Panacea Healthcare Solutions, and is presented by guest speaker Rachel Rose JD, MBA, a well-recognized legal expert specializing in healthcare compliance.
ST. PAUL, Minn., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panacea Healthcare Solutions, a leading provider of strategic pricing, price transparency, chargemaster software, compliance, revenue integrity, education, and consulting services to healthcare providers across the full continuum of care, is excited to announce its sponsorship of an upcoming webinar, "Private Equity in Healthcare: Exploring Opportunities and Challenges," on April 30, 2024, at 2pm ET. The webinar is hosted by First Healthcare Compliance, a division of Panacea Healthcare Solutions, and presented by Rachel Rose JD, MBA, a well-recognized legal expert specializing in healthcare compliance.
Private equity has become increasingly entrenched in the healthcare sector, offering various financing options for providers to consider. However, like all types of financing, private equity introduces its own unique set of benefits and drawbacks and carries important legal implications. It's essential to understand all the factors at play in order to maximize financial impact and preserve operational efficiencies while avoiding sacrificing compliance and quality of care.
During the webinar, Rachel Rose, JD, MBA, will provide a general overview of private equity in healthcare, focusing particularly on its relevance to multi-specialty physician groups. She will discuss potential areas of liability and government focus, offering insights into ways to mitigate risk and maintain compliance in the face of increasing private equity involvement.
"Understanding the complexities and legal implications of private equity financing is crucial for healthcare providers navigating the evolving landscape," said BreAnn Meadows, Division President of Panacea Healthcare Solutions. "In this webinar, we will shed light on the nuances of private equity involvement in healthcare and its potential pros and cons."
"Private equity presents both opportunities and challenges for healthcare providers," said Rachel Rose JD, MBA. "I will delve into the nuances of private equity financing as it relates specifically to multi-specialty physician groups, exploring potential areas of liability and government focus. Attendees will gain valuable insights into strategies for mitigating risk and maintaining compliance in this complex space."
Event Details:
- Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2024
- Time: 2pm ET | 1pm CT | 11am PT
- CEU: Earn 1 CEU PAHCOM/PMI
- Registration Link: https://www.panaceainc.com/private-equity-in-healthcare/
Don't miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights and learn about the challenges and opportunities that private equity in healthcare can bring. Register now to secure your spot!
For more information and to register for the webinar, click here.
About Panacea Healthcare Solutions
Panacea provides software and tech-enabled services that help healthcare organizations improve their revenue cycle, coding, and compliance with front-line expertise in mid-revenue cycle management. In an era where 95% of provider revenue is driven by accurate coding and defensible yet optimal pricing, clients trust Panacea to deliver unparalleled value in strategic pricing, price transparency, chargemaster, compliance, and revenue cycle solutions.
Media Contact
Paula Schmidt, Panacea Healthcare Solutions Inc, 651 424-4253, [email protected] , 1sthcc.com
SOURCE Panacea Healthcare Solutions Inc
Share this article