Panacea Healthcare Solutions and First Healthcare Compliance to Sponsor Webinar on Private Equity in Healthcare, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 2PM, ET.

During the webinar, Rachel Rose, JD, MBA, will provide a general overview of private equity in healthcare, focusing particularly on its relevance to multi-specialty physician groups. She will discuss potential areas of liability and government focus, offering insights into ways to mitigate risk and maintain compliance in the face of increasing private equity involvement.

"Understanding the complexities and legal implications of private equity financing is crucial for healthcare providers navigating the evolving landscape," said BreAnn Meadows, Division President of Panacea Healthcare Solutions. "In this webinar, we will shed light on the nuances of private equity involvement in healthcare and its potential pros and cons."

"Private equity presents both opportunities and challenges for healthcare providers," said Rachel Rose JD, MBA. "I will delve into the nuances of private equity financing as it relates specifically to multi-specialty physician groups, exploring potential areas of liability and government focus. Attendees will gain valuable insights into strategies for mitigating risk and maintaining compliance in this complex space."

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Time: 2pm ET | 1pm CT | 11am PT

| | CEU: Earn 1 CEU PAHCOM/PMI

Registration Link: https://www.panaceainc.com/private-equity-in-healthcare/

About Panacea Healthcare Solutions

Panacea provides software and tech-enabled services that help healthcare organizations improve their revenue cycle, coding, and compliance with front-line expertise in mid-revenue cycle management. In an era where 95% of provider revenue is driven by accurate coding and defensible yet optimal pricing, clients trust Panacea to deliver unparalleled value in strategic pricing, price transparency, chargemaster, compliance, and revenue cycle solutions.

