Panacea Healthcare Solutions Announces Webinar on Empowering Healthcare Providers through Price Transparency

"Price transparency compliance has evolved beyond merely meeting regulatory requirements. Providers now see that the data available offers a strategic advantage in dealings with payers," stated Kevin Chmura, CEO of Panacea Healthcare Solutions. Post this

"Price transparency compliance has evolved beyond merely meeting regulatory requirements. Providers now see that the data available offers a strategic advantage in dealings with payers," stated Kevin Chmura, CEO of Panacea Healthcare Solutions. "Historically, managed care contracts and rates were proprietary. In negotiations, payers had competitive information, but hospital staff did not. Our upcoming webinar will provide healthcare executives with critical insights on how to leverage this data using innovative tools and technology to drive business development and secure market leadership." he said.

Click here for information and registration. This is a unique and time-sensitive opportunity for healthcare providers to redefine their approach to price transparency, to take control of this rapidly evolving landscape, and to drive their organizations forward with confidence.

About Panacea

Panacea provides software and tech-enabled services that help healthcare organizations improve their revenue cycle, coding, and compliance with front-line expertise in mid-revenue cycle management. In an era where 95% of provider revenue is driven by accurate coding and defensible yet optimal pricing, clients trust Panacea to deliver unparalleled value in strategic pricing, price transparency, chargemaster, compliance, and revenue cycle solutions.

About CBIZ KA Consulting Services

CBIZ KA Consulting Services is dedicated to providing expertise in coding compliance, coding education, denials management, revenue assurance, and Medicaid eligibility. With a diverse team of specialists and advanced proprietary data analytics, our focus is on optimizing revenue and enhancing compliance through innovative solutions and services.

About e4health

e4health is Empowering Better Health. Serving more than 400 health systems and providers nationwide, e4health solves the most difficult challenges in the mid-revenue cycle with innovative and flexible healthcare solutions that deliver results, drive change, protect investments, and support long term value.

For nearly 2 decades, e4health has been caring for the teams who care for others by delivering world-class solutions in IT, HIM, coding, and CDI to increase quality, productivity, and value throughout the mid-revenue cycle. In 2023, e4health was ranked as the #1 HIM advisory and consultant firm for client satisfaction and user experience by Black Book™ and was recertified as a 2023-2024 Great Place To Work™. Learn more at e4.health.

Media Contact

Paula Schmidt, Panacea Healthcare Solutions Inc, 651 424-4253, [email protected], panaceainc.com

SOURCE Panacea Healthcare Solutions Inc