Panacea Healthcare Solutions Announces Webinar on Empowering Healthcare Providers through Price Transparency

ST. PAUL, Minn., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panacea Healthcare Solutions, the leading provider of strategic pricing, price transparency, chargemaster software, and revenue integrity services to healthcare providers across the full continuum of care, is excited to announce an upcoming webinar titled "The Sky's the Limit: How Price Transparency Can Empower Healthcare Providers." This insightful session is scheduled for May 21, 2024, at 2 pm ET and is co-sponsored by e4health and CBIZ KA Consulting Services.
Govi Goyal, President of Financial Services at Panacea, will lead a discussion on how recent Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) regulatory requirements have increased the quality of data available, enabling healthcare providers to make more informed decisions. "The shift from seeing price transparency as a mere regulation to recognizing it as a competitive advantage marks a pivotal moment for the healthcare industry," says Goyal. "We predict that this moment will not only persist but expand to include other providers such as physicians, ASCs, and urgent care facilities, further integrating transparency into all facets of healthcare."
"Price transparency compliance has evolved beyond merely meeting regulatory requirements. Providers now see that the data available offers a strategic advantage in dealings with payers," stated Kevin Chmura, CEO of Panacea Healthcare Solutions. "Historically, managed care contracts and rates were proprietary. In negotiations, payers had competitive information, but hospital staff did not. Our upcoming webinar will provide healthcare executives with critical insights on how to leverage this data using innovative tools and technology to drive business development and secure market leadership." he said.
About Panacea
Panacea provides software and tech-enabled services that help healthcare organizations improve their revenue cycle, coding, and compliance with front-line expertise in mid-revenue cycle management. In an era where 95% of provider revenue is driven by accurate coding and defensible yet optimal pricing, clients trust Panacea to deliver unparalleled value in strategic pricing, price transparency, chargemaster, compliance, and revenue cycle solutions.
About CBIZ KA Consulting Services
CBIZ KA Consulting Services is dedicated to providing expertise in coding compliance, coding education, denials management, revenue assurance, and Medicaid eligibility. With a diverse team of specialists and advanced proprietary data analytics, our focus is on optimizing revenue and enhancing compliance through innovative solutions and services.
About e4health
e4health is Empowering Better Health. Serving more than 400 health systems and providers nationwide, e4health solves the most difficult challenges in the mid-revenue cycle with innovative and flexible healthcare solutions that deliver results, drive change, protect investments, and support long term value.
For nearly 2 decades, e4health has been caring for the teams who care for others by delivering world-class solutions in IT, HIM, coding, and CDI to increase quality, productivity, and value throughout the mid-revenue cycle. In 2023, e4health was ranked as the #1 HIM advisory and consultant firm for client satisfaction and user experience by Black Book™ and was recertified as a 2023-2024 Great Place To Work™. Learn more at e4.health.
