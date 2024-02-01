Panacea Healthcare Solutions Enhances Healthcare Compliance Training with Virtual On-Demand Webinars

"Our aim is to empower healthcare professionals with the knowledge and skills they need to navigate the complex landscape of compliance effortlessly." —BreAnn Meadows, President, Revenue Integrity Services Post this

The webinars cover a diverse range of topics, including HIPAA, OSHA, human resources compliance, fraud waste and abuse laws, coding and auditing, price transparency and more. This ensures that healthcare professionals receive targeted and relevant training.

Led by industry experts, the webinars guarantee a rich learning experience with insights from seasoned professionals in the healthcare compliance domain.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of healthcare compliance, staying informed and educated is paramount. Panacea Healthcare Solutions recognizes the challenges faced by healthcare professionals and strives to bridge the gap with this transformative learning solution.

"Our aim is to empower healthcare professionals with the knowledge and skills they need to navigate the complex landscape of compliance effortlessly. The introduction of Virtual On-Demand Webinars with CEUs is a significant step towards providing accessible, flexible, and valuable education," said BreAnn Meadows, President, Revenue Integrity Services.

About Panacea Healthcare Solutions

Panacea provides software and tech-enabled services that help healthcare organizations improve their revenue cycle, coding, and compliance with front-line expertise in mid-revenue cycle management. In an era where 95% of provider revenue is driven by accurate coding and defensible yet optimal pricing, clients trust Panacea to deliver unparalleled value in strategic pricing, price transparency, chargemaster, compliance, and revenue cycle solutions.

