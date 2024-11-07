Panacea Healthcare Solutions Hosts Complimentary Webinar on the Two-Midnight Rule Amid New Compliance Challenges

"Our webinar is designed to demystify the rule, address the recent CMS clarifications, and empower organizations with actionable strategies." —George Kelley, President of Panacea's KA Consulting Division. Post this

With enforcement increasing, Panacea's upcoming webinar will delve into the complexities of the Two-Midnight rule and offer practical insights, real-world examples, and success stories demonstrating how hospitals and health systems have achieved compliance and protected their revenue streams. Attendees will gain actionable strategies that can be immediately applied in their daily work.

"As the compliance landscape evolves, healthcare providers must have clear guidance to safeguard their entitled revenues," said Kevin Chmura, CEO of Panacea Healthcare Solutions. "This webinar is an excellent opportunity for organizations to gain insight from industry experts and equip themselves for success under current and future regulations."

Who Should Attend:

This session is ideal for CFOs; finance executives; Billing, Compliance, Utilization Review (UR), and Case Management professionals; and VPs and directors in Health Information Management (HIM). Additionally, those involved in ensuring compliance with the Two-Midnight rule within hospital settings will find this webinar particularly valuable.

Attendees will gain a refreshed understanding of the complexities of the Two-Midnight rule, insights into recent CMS reports and their implications for enforcement, and strategies for compliance across traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans. Additionally, the webinar will feature success stories from hospitals and health systems that have thrived under this regulation, providing practical tools for participants to apply within their organizations.

Take advantage of this opportunity to ensure your organization is prepared and fully compliant. Register today to secure your spot in this informative session.

