Panacea Healthcare Solutions Presents Exclusive Webinar on CMS 2024 Final Transparency Rule

On Thursday, November 16 at 12 noon EST, Panacea is presenting a webinar, "Mastering the CMS 2024 Final Transparency Rule Regulations," focusing on the transformative 2024 Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS) final rule on price transparency released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This webinar will prove to be a vital resource for healthcare executives, revenue cycle managers, and professionals seeking to navigate the evolving landscape of price transparency regulations.

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panacea Healthcare Solutions, a leading provider of strategic pricing, price transparency, chargemaster, compliance, and revenue integrity software, education, and consulting services to healthcare providers across the full continuum of care, is proud to announce an exclusive upcoming webinar "Mastering the CMS 2024 Final Transparency Rule Regulations." The webinar, to be hosted on Thursday, November 16 at 12 noon EST, will focus on the transformative 2024 Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS) final rule on price transparency released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). It will prove to be a vital resource for healthcare executives, revenue cycle managers, and professionals seeking to navigate the evolving landscape of price transparency regulations.