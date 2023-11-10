Panacea Healthcare Solutions Presents Exclusive Webinar on CMS 2024 Final Transparency Rule

On Thursday, November 16 at 12 noon EST, Panacea is presenting a webinar, "Mastering the CMS 2024 Final Transparency Rule Regulations," focusing on the transformative 2024 Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS) final rule on price transparency released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This webinar will prove to be a vital resource for healthcare executives, revenue cycle managers, and professionals seeking to navigate the evolving landscape of price transparency regulations.
ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panacea Healthcare Solutions, a leading provider of strategic pricing, price transparency, chargemaster, compliance, and revenue integrity software, education, and consulting services to healthcare providers across the full continuum of care, is proud to announce an exclusive upcoming webinar "Mastering the CMS 2024 Final Transparency Rule Regulations." The webinar, to be hosted on Thursday, November 16 at 12 noon EST, will focus on the transformative 2024 Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS) final rule on price transparency released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). It will prove to be a vital resource for healthcare executives, revenue cycle managers, and professionals seeking to navigate the evolving landscape of price transparency regulations.
During the webinar, participants will have the unique opportunity to gain a deep understanding of the finalized CMS 2024 Transparency Rule. Panacea's experts will guide attendees through an in-depth analysis, ensuring a comprehensive grasp of the rule's complexities. The session will illuminate how the rule directly affects healthcare organizations and equip attendees with practical strategies and best practices to ensure seamless compliance.
"We are excited to host this exclusive webinar, offering healthcare providers a deep dive into the CMS 2024 Final Price Transparency Rule," said Kevin Chmura, CEO of Panacea Healthcare Solutions. "Our industry experts are committed to providing attendees with valuable insights that will empower them to navigate these complex regulations successfully."
Govind Goyal, President of Financial Services at Panacea Healthcare Solutions, stated, "Understanding the implications and timelines of the CMS 2024 Transparency Rule is crucial for healthcare organizations striving for compliance excellence. Through this webinar, attendees will gain practical knowledge and actionable strategies to ensure their organizations remain compliant and focused on delivering exceptional patient care."
The webinar will take place on November 16th at 12 noon EST, providing an interactive platform for healthcare professionals to engage with Panacea's experts, ask questions, and gain valuable knowledge. To register for this exclusive event, please visit https://www.panaceainc.com/mastering-the-cms-2024-final-transparency-rule-regulations/.
