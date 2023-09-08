Panacea Healthcare Solutions to Exhibit at NAHRI RIS Symposium, Featuring Panel Discussion on Adding Clarity and Value to the CDM

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Panacea's experts, including Rosemary Holliday, to gain valuable insights into enhancing revenue integrity and promoting effective charge management strategies. Tweet this

The panel discussion will delve into the crucial topic of enhancing the charge description master (CDM) for improved clarity and value. The experts will share insights on maintaining an up-to-date and accurate CDM and fostering collaboration between CDM professionals, financial leadership, and external specialists. Through case studies and real-life examples, attendees will gain valuable insights into the roles of the CDM coordinator, the CFO, outside CDM consultants, and CDM software vendors in addressing CDM challenges and promoting revenue integrity in the facility setting.

"As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, the CDM plays a pivotal role in ensuring accurate reimbursement and maintaining revenue integrity. Effectively managing the CDM requires not only a deep understanding of coding and compliance but also strategic collaboration among various stakeholders. At Panacea Healthcare Solutions, we believe in the power of knowledge-sharing and collaboration. The upcoming NAHRI RIS Symposium provides a unique platform to explore best-practice strategies for enhancing the CDM's value and clarity. By utilizing the right resources and fostering collaboration among CDM professionals, financial leadership, and external experts, organizations can optimize revenue integrity and ensure a solid foundation for financial success," said Rosemary Holliday, MHA.

BreAnn Meadows, President, Revenue Integrity Division stated, "Panacea Healthcare Solutions is thrilled to be a part of this symposium, contributing to the industry's growth and knowledge exchange. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Panacea's experts, including Rosemary Holliday, to gain valuable insights into enhancing revenue integrity and promoting effective charge management strategies."

For more information about Panacea Healthcare Solutions and its participation in the NAHRI RIS Symposium, please visit: https://www.panaceainc.com/chargeassist

Panacea (http://www.panaceainc.com) provides software and tech-enabled services that help healthcare organizations improve their revenue cycle, coding, and compliance with front-line expertise in mid-revenue cycle management. In an era where 95% of provider revenue is driven by accurate coding and defensible yet optimal pricing, clients trust Panacea to deliver unparalleled value in strategic pricing, price transparency, chargemaster, compliance, and revenue cycle solutions.

Paula Schmidt, Panacea Healthcare Solutions, (651) 424-4253, [email protected], https://www.panaceainc.com/

