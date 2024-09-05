Panacea Healthcare Solutions to Showcase ChargeAssist at NAHRI RIS Symposium

"We look forward to connecting with attendees and sharing our expertise on how to leverage ChargeAssist for improved charge management and revenue integrity." —BreAnn Meadows, Division President of Panacea Healthcare Solutions Post this

Panacea Healthcare Solutions is committed to fostering knowledge-sharing and collaboration in the healthcare industry. The NAHRI RIS Symposium provides a unique platform to explore best-practice strategies for enhancing the CDM's value and clarity. By utilizing the right resources and fostering collaboration among CDM professionals, financial leadership, and external experts, organizations can optimize revenue integrity and ensure a solid foundation for financial success.

Attendees of the symposium will have the opportunity to engage with Panacea's experts to gain valuable insights into enhancing revenue integrity and promoting effective charge management strategies. Panacea will be showcasing ChargeAssist®, its enterprise solution for charge management designed to support healthcare organizations in achieving optimal revenue integrity.

"Panacea Healthcare Solutions is thrilled to be a part of this symposium, contributing to the industry's growth and knowledge exchange," added Meadows. "We look forward to connecting with attendees and sharing our expertise on how to leverage ChargeAssist for improved charge management and revenue integrity."

Panacea invites all attendees to stop by booth #19 to meet their experienced Revenue Integrity team and learn more about how their solutions, including ChargeAssist, can support your organization's revenue integrity and charge management strategies.

For more information about ChargeAssist and Panacea Healthcare Solutions and their participation in the NAHRI RIS Symposium, please visit https://www.panaceainc.com/chargeassist/.

