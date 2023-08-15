Panacea to Host Webinar on the CMS 2024 OPPS Proposed Rule on Price Transparency

Panacea Healthcare Solutions presents an informative webinar on the CMS OPPS proposed rule changes for price transparency in 2024, offering crucial insights into the mandatory machine-readable file format changes, shortened timelines, and penalties for non-compliance. An essential resource for healthcare executives and revenue cycle professionals navigating evolving price transparency regulations, the webinar will be hosted on August 22 and again on September 14, 2023.

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panacea Healthcare Solutions, a leading provider of strategic pricing, price transparency, chargemaster, compliance, and revenue integrity software, education, and consulting services to healthcare providers across the full continuum of care, is proud to announce an exclusive upcoming webinar focusing on the transformative 2024 Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS) proposed rule on price transparency released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This webinar will prove to be a vital resource for healthcare executives, revenue cycle managers, and professionals seeking to navigate the evolving landscape of price transparency regulations.

The webinar, titled "CMS OPPS Proposed Rule: Navigating the Price Transparency Rule Changes for 2024," will be offered on August 22 and again on September 14, running from 11 a.m.–12 p.m. (CDT). Registration is now open to healthcare organizations seeking valuable insights into the impending changes to the price transparency landscape and methods by which to achieve favorable outcomes in payer contract negotiations.

The CMS 2024 OPPS proposed rule represents a significant milestone in the journey towards greater healthcare pricing transparency. This rule aims to empower patients with easily accessible information about medical service costs, ensuring that they can make informed decisions about their healthcare. At the same time, it poses substantial challenges to hospitals nationwide, necessitating compliance with the new regulations and introducing more aggressive enforcement timelines.

"I want to underscore the critical implications the newly released CMS OPPS proposed rule holds for hospitals, specifically by calling attention to the short implementation timelines and aggressive penalties that demand immediate action," Panacea Financial Services Division President Govi Goyal said. "Hospitals must act swiftly to ensure compliance by March 1, 2024, as non-compliance could lead to severe financial repercussions; as such, we are committed to guiding healthcare organizations through this regulatory landscape."

As a recognized thought leader in the healthcare industry, Panacea Healthcare Solutions has been at the forefront of driving the adoption and implementation of price transparency machine-readable files. Having recognized the implications of this regulatory change early on, Panacea has diligently worked to develop cutting-edge solutions that enable hospitals to comply with the CMS requirements while utilizing the data for their benefit.

The webinar will cover several key points, including:

Overview of the CMS 2024 OPPS Proposed Rule: An in-depth analysis of the new regulations and their implications for hospitals nationwide.

Hospital Impact: A detailed examination of the hospitals affected by the new CMS rule and the potential consequences of non-compliance.

Utilizing Price Transparency Data for Payer Contract Negotiations: How hospitals can leverage streamlined price transparency data to gain an advantageous position in payer contract negotiations, leading to improved financial outcomes.

Panacea's Pioneering Initiatives: Insights into Panacea Healthcare Solutions' groundbreaking efforts in developing comprehensive machine-readable price transparency files.

Q&A Session: An interactive opportunity for attendees to seek expert guidance on specific challenges and queries related to price transparency and CMS compliance.

"Panacea Healthcare Solutions is committed to empowering hospitals with the tools and knowledge they need to navigate the complexities of the CMS 2024 OPPS proposed rule effectively," said Kevin Chmura, CEO at Panacea Healthcare Solutions. "Our webinar will shed light on how hospitals can not only comply with the price transparency regulations, but also utilize the data to drive favorable payer contract negotiations, thus optimizing their revenue cycle management."

Register now for the webinar hosted by Panacea Healthcare Solutions at https://www.panaceainc.com/2024-opps-price-transparency/

About Panacea Healthcare Solutions:

Panacea (http://www.panaceainc.com) provides software and tech-enabled services that help healthcare organizations improve their revenue integrity, coding, and compliance with front-line expertise in mid-revenue cycle management. In an era where 95% of provider revenue is driven by accurate coding and defensible pricing, clients trust Panacea to deliver unparalleled value in strategic pricing, price transparency, chargemaster, compliance, and revenue cycle solutions.

