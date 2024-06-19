Panalgo and OM1 Expand Partnership to Offer OM1's PremiOM Datasets in Panalgo's IHD Analytics Platform

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with OM1 and welcome them into our Partner Network. OM1 shares our goals in accelerating RWE generation by breaking barriers in the traditional ways clients access data," said Erik Maul, Senior Director of Partnerships at Panalgo. Post this

The Panalgo and OM1 partnership bundles OM1's robust suite of autoimmune, dermatologic, neuroscience, and other chronic condition datasets with Panalgo's industry-leading Instant Health Data Analytics (IHD) platform so healthcare stakeholders can more easily achieve their research objectives with access to deep clinical data sets for a multitude of various chronic conditions. OM1's PremiOM datasets, enriched with clinical endpoints and outcomes, provide research-ready, regulatory-grade insights to accelerate research and improve decision-making.

"We are excited to work with Panalgo as a strategic partner to provide customers with access to deep multi-source longitudinal data that drives better patient outcomes at an accelerated pace," said Shawn Bates, Chief Commercial Officer, OM1. "Together, we look forward to transforming real-world data into actionable intelligence to advance patient research and improve standard of care."

OM1 offers the largest linked longitudinal condition datasets with deep clinical and outcomes data. Datasets include conditions in rheumatology/immunology, respiratory/otolaryngology, dermatology, gastroenterology, mental health/neuroscience, and cardiometabolic therapeutic areas. The readily available productized datasets for licensing and/or research analytics are highly curated, drawn from specialty networks with pre-defined populations, and enriched through endpoint amplification using AI and unstructured clinical data.

Panalgo's IHD Analytics is the industry-leading self-service, enterprise RWE analytical platform enabling rapid analytics and insights. With no complex programming required, it's 85% faster than traditional custom programming, with a unique, healthcare-specific data model and extensive library of customizable algorithms, plus integrated machine learning and automated documentation. IHD answers questions in real time by conducting risk evaluations, assessing access to treatment, exploring the impact of regulatory action, and evaluating emergent safety issues. It enables clients to generate evidence for the effectiveness, safety, and value of your treatments more fully.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with OM1 and welcome them into our Partner Network. OM1 shares our goals in accelerating RWE generation by breaking barriers in the traditional ways clients access data," said Erik Maul, Senior Director of Partnerships at Panalgo. "With OM1's specialized data loaded and ready to go in the IHD Analytics platform, clients can worry less about procurement and setup and get right to their analysis, compounding the value and accelerating the time to meaningful research."

About OM1:

OM1 is pioneering cutting-edge healthcare innovation through its insights-driven technology and data. It specializes in personalized medicine, evidence generation, and real-world evidence (RWE) research powered by next-generation AI platforms, regulatory-grade deep longitudinal data, and globally recognized thought leadership. OM1 is led by a diverse group of scientists, engineers, researchers, and clinicians with over 30 years of experience in RWD/RWE who have written the handbook on building clinical registries and developing the outcomes measure framework. OM1's unprecedented innovation takes RWE from bench to practice, delivering unparalleled personalized impact on the outcomes of patients and the advancement of research. For more information, visit OM1.com.

About Panalgo:

Panalgo, a Norstella company, is your partner on the healthcare data analytics journey. Our Instant Health Data (IHD) platform eliminates complex programming, making data analysis faster and decision-making more impactful. Through partnerships across the industry, we streamline access to real-world data, offering a complete solution from data to insights. Whether it's industry-leading software, access to data, expert analytic services, or any combination of the three, we're here to support you at any stage of your analytics journey. For more information, visit Panalgo.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

If you're interested in learning more about how you can leverage OM1 data in Panalgo's IHD platform, get in touch today.

To learn more about OM1's real-world data and patented AI technology, please email [email protected].

For media inquiries:

Christine Birkner

[email protected]

Media Contact

Christine Birkner, Panalgo, 1 781-290-0808, [email protected], www.panalgo.com

SOURCE Panalgo