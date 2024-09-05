Panalgo Introduces IHD Cloud, a Transformative Solution for RWE Data and Analytics Centralization

"IHD Cloud is a 'single pane of glass' solution, centralizing data and technology to drive meaningful real-world evidence in a dedicated environment customized to each client's needs," said Erik Maul, Senior Director, RWE Partnerships at Panalgo. Post this

IHD (Instant Health Data) is Panalgo's flagship healthcare analytics platform that has changed the way pharma and life sciences teams conduct data analysis—eliminating complex programming to yield results in minutes. The IHD Cloud solution is seamlessly deployable within a client's environment, leveraging an advanced orchestration layer for optimized resource allocation, fault-tolerant architecture, and advanced telemetry. This ensures unmatched speed, reliability, transparency, and portability—all while maintaining the robust, enterprise-grade features of the original IHD platform.

Data and RWE Access for All

With Panalgo's trusted research and analytics platform now available on AWS, clients can now benefit from unlimited, enterprise-level access to IHD's powerful RWE generation and data evaluation capabilities. Clients can generate insights from any data asset in their environment with IHD Cloud – all without the need for external data hosting and with client-tailored and dedicated computing resources.

"IHD Cloud is the evolution of Panalgo and our trusted analytics platform. Leveraging the feedback and perspective of our clients, the trends and changes in the market, we've created a better experience in IHD Cloud," said Erik Maul, Senior Director, RWE Partnerships at Panalgo. "This is a 'single pane of glass' solution, centralizing data and technology to drive meaningful real-world evidence in a dedicated environment customized to each client's needs. IHD Cloud helps our clients harness the full potential of their data across their organization, granting more access to more people, enhancing collaboration, and de-siloing departments."

Key Benefits:

Enterprise-Wide Access: IHD Cloud provides unlimited user access, making RWD accessible to the entire organization.

Operational Efficiency: IHD Cloud reduces costs and unnecessary effort to transfer data externally.

Resource Control: Customers can control and customize their own environments, prioritization, and speed.

Centralized Analytics: All data assets can be queried within a single IHD Cloud interface, centralizing analytics in a single platform easily optimizing workflow with multiple datasets.

About Panalgo:

Panalgo, a Norstella company, is your partner on the healthcare data analytics journey. Our Instant Health Data (IHD) platform eliminates complex programming, making data analysis faster and decision-making more impactful. Through partnerships across the industry, we streamline access to real-world data, offering a complete solution from data to insights. Whether it's industry-leading software, access to data, expert analytic services, or any combination of the three, we're here to support you at any stage of your analytics journey. For more information visit Panalgo.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

