Panalgo Partners with COTA, Adding Oncology Data to Its Industry-Leading IHD Platform

BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panalgo, a Norstella company dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare data analytics, has announced its partnership with COTA, an organization that brings clarity to cancer care with a precise, patient-first approach based on real-world data (RWD). Through this partnership, COTA joins Panalgo's Partner Network and makes available their hematologic oncology data via Panalgo's Instant Health Data Analytics (IHD) platform.

COTA has the highest quality and most complete oncology RWD from electronic health records, (EHRs). COTA's ready-for-analysis data is sourced from a 50/50 split of academic and community care settings across the U.S. The data contain complete and concise longitudinal patient journeys that support regulatory submissions and help to answer research questions involving treatment patterns, real-world outcomes, care comparisons, and more.

The collaboration will initially focus on COTA's hematologic oncology data, with plans to add solid tumor data in the future. The partnership also includes research collaborations and AI/technology co-development opportunities.

"We are delighted to join Panalgo's data network as their first oncology partner specializing in hematologic cancers," said COTA's chief commercial officer, Sandy Leonard. "COTA's longitudinal, high-quality oncology data enables researchers to generate meaningful insights that support decision making across life science organizations. By leveraging Panalgo's analytics platform, we can accelerate the speed and eliminate some of the operational barriers to generating these insights."

Panalgo's IHD Analytics is the industry leading self-service, enterprise RWE analytical platform enabling rapid analytics and insights. With no complex programming required, it's 85% faster than traditional custom programming, with a unique, healthcare-specific data model and extensive library of customizable algorithms, plus integrated machine learning and automated documentation. IHD gives you answers to questions in real time by conducting risk evaluations, evaluating access to treatment, exploring the impact of regulatory action, and examining emergent safety issues. It lets you generate evidence for the effectiveness, safety, and value of your treatments more fully with speed and at scale.

"COTA's addition to Panalgo's Partner Network offers life science organizations an innovative approach to access their specialized hematologic oncology RWD quickly through Panalgo's IHD platform" said Erik Maul, Senior Director of Partnerships at Panalgo. " We are excited to collaborate with COTA and continue making significant steps forward in breaking away from the traditional process and constraints of leveraging real-world data. By streamlining access to insights, we can accelerate real-world evidence generation and improve healthcare outcomes."

About COTA, Inc.

Founded by oncologists, COTA is committed to creating a precise, patient-first approach to cancer care using real-world data. The company leverages technology-supported data abstraction methods to make sense of complex, fragmented patient data from the real world. Offering the highest quality oncology real-world data from leading academic and community-based cancer centers and an advanced analytics platform, COTA partners with leading life sciences companies, providers, and payers to ensure that everyone touched by cancer has a clear path to the right care. To learn more about COTA and how to fast-track improvements in cancer care and treatment with comprehensive and diverse real-world data and analytics, visit cotahealthcare.com.

About Panalgo

Panalgo, a Norstella company, is your partner on the healthcare data analytics journey. Our Instant Health Data (IHD) platform eliminates complex programming, making data analysis faster and decision-making more impactful. Through partnerships across the industry, we streamline access to real-world data, offering a complete solution from data to insights. Whether it's industry-leading software, access to data, expert analytic services, or any combination of the three, we're here to support you at any stage of your analytics journey. For more information visit Panalgo.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

For more information or to leverage COTA data in Panalgo's IHD platform, contact us today.

