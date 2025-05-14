Panalgo Revolutionizes Real-World Data with Launch of LinQNotes and Ella AI

Exploratory data tool and Gen AI-powered assistant help life sciences teams unlock deeper RWD insights

BOSTON, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panalgo, a Norstella company dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare analytics, today announced the launch of two game-changing solutions: LinQNotes and Ella AI. Together, these solutions mark a bold step forward in Panalgo's mission to make insights more accessible, actionable, and immediate. Ella AI and LinQNotes combine the power of structured and unstructured data analysis to deliver a more complete view of the patient journey—from rapid cohort creation to rich clinical context.

Up to 80% of patient insight lives in unstructured notes—physician narratives, imaging reports, and discharge summaries—which were often overlooked, until now. LinQNotes cracks open this black box, giving HEOR, commercial, and market access teams the power to uncover the "why" behind treatment decisions, care gaps, and disease progression. With intuitive search, smart filters, and natural language queries, users can explore longitudinal notes data alongside structured fields to surface trends, validate hypotheses, and illuminate real-world treatment journeys.

Fully integrated with Panalgo's flagship IHD (Instant Health Data) platform, Ella AI empowers users of all skill levels to create cohorts with no technical expertise required. By removing traditional barriers like SQL queries and complex interfaces, Ella AI gives anyone—from data scientists to business leaders—instant access to insights on patient information.

"Ella AI and LinQNotes are a major leap forward in how we empower users to generate insights," said Kris Kaneta, Chief Product Officer at Norstella. "Our ability to convert unstructured notes into structured queries is something that we believe no one else in the market has cracked the code on. LinQNotes has clinical context that you won't find in standard structured data assets like claims alone, while Ella AI is fast, responsive, and conversational, with powerful visualizations and analytics. Together, they accelerate time-to-value and give every user the power to ask better questions and get smarter answers."

How Ella AI Makes a Difference:

By answering a few simple prompts, Ella AI builds precise, research-ready cohorts—no SQL, no manual filtering—in seconds. Teams also get immediate access to cohort composition and trends without data exports or external tools. Ella AI is powered by NorstellaLinQ, biopharma's first fully integrated data asset, built on over 74 billion linked, tokenized data points, ensuring unmatched depth, relevance, and accuracy. It is data agnostic, so teams can easily toggle between data sources in IHD, and it customizes cohort definitions based on key clinical and business criteria to reflect real-world patient profiles.

How LinQNotes Drives Impact:

With flexible, intuitive search and patient-level exploration, teams can understand how care is delivered over time through longitudinal notes. Advanced filtering refines results by demographics, patient segmentation, and date range, and highlighted terms and note navigation help teams uncover key concepts quickly. All patient and provider identifiers are de-identified to meet HIPAA compliance.

Together, Ella AI and LinQNotes usher in a new era of intelligent real-world data exploration—democratizing access to evidence and enabling faster, smarter decisions across the healthcare landscape.

About Panalgo

Panalgo, a Norstella company, is your partner on the healthcare data analytics journey. Our Instant Health Data (IHD) platform eliminates complex programming, making data analysis faster and decision-making more impactful. Through partnerships across the industry, we streamline access to real-world data, offering a complete solution from data to insights. Whether it's industry-leading software, access to data, expert analytic services, or any combination of the three, we're here to support you at any stage of your analytics journey. For more information visit Panalgo.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

