Panamá City Residences Permanently Waterproofed with Penetron System

Once fully completed, Balmoral Gardens will feature 34 apartments with one- and two-bedroom layouts ranging in size from 55-63 m2 (605-700 ft2), all with 2 bathrooms. Amenities include a rooftop swimming pool, fitness gym, and common area, with the ground floor being a parking garage.

"As part of the drinking water system for Balmoral Gardens, two below-grade concrete cisterns, along with the elevator pit, were built underneath the ground floor parking garage," adds L.E. Aura Varo C., Director of Ecogreen International, the Penetron representative for Panamá. "To protect the new structures from the high hydrostatic pressure due to high groundwater levels common in the region, we recommended the Penetron System. This suite of crystalline waterproofing products was the optimal waterproofing solution for both water tanks, the elevator pit, and the swimming pool."

As a result, the project engineer at Grupo Sterk, the general contractor, specified the Penetron System for all below-grade concrete structures exposed to groundwater. All repairs used PENECRETE MORTAR, a crystalline waterproofing repair grout, PENETRON, a topically-applied crystalline waterproofing material, and PENEPLUG, a rapid-setting, cementitious crystalline compound that quickly stops any active leaks.

In addition, PENEBAR SW-55 swellable waterstop strips were used to seal the gasket openings in the concrete wall and slab joints, as well as in the cold joints of both cisterns. Several additional repairs were made to individual sections and the construction joints. PENETRON was applied as a slurry on the positive side (outside surface) of the cisterns. For the swimming pool, all pipe inlets were sealed with PENEBAR SW-55.

"Our customer support team worked with the Sterk project engineer to apply the Penetron waterproofing products on the prepared concrete structures," explains L.E. Aura Varo C.

Even though Penetron is applied to the surface of the concrete, it is not a coating; it is a treatment that penetrates deep into the concrete and reacts to moisture and concrete minerals to form insoluble crystals to seal all microcracks, pores and capillary tracts.

"Specifying the Penetron System helped Sterk meet the project parameters for concrete impermeability and durability," adds L.E. Aura Varo C. "The below-grade structures of the Balmoral Gardens complex are now permanently waterproof because any hairline cracks that form in the concrete will permanently self-heal when exposed to moisture."

