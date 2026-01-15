Panamá City Strives to Clean Up Its River and the Bay with Penetron Waterproofing Technology

The construction of the inlet and outlet wells for the wastewater tunnels in Panamá City marks an important milestone on the road to cleaning-up the Matasnillo River – and Panamá Bay. This project has the potential to completely transform Panamá City! Post this

"However, given the city's overwhelming economic importance to the country and its growing urban population, it also faces notable challenges related to waste management and the degradation of Panamá Bay, which is currently considered in a eutrophic state, unfit for consumption or recreation," explains L.E. Aura Varo C., Director of Ecogreen International, the Penetron representative for Panamá.

Recently launched, the Matasnillo River Sanitation project is part of a national government action plan to manage and eliminate urban waste that previously flowed into the Matasnillo River, the country's most polluted river, which runs through the heart of the city before entering Panamá Bay and the Pacific Ocean.

"The just completed sanitary sewer infrastructure will enhance Panamá City's wastewater collection and treatment capacity," adds L.E. Aura Varo C. "The goal is to significantly upgrade the environmental quality of the Matasnillo River and Panamá Bay, as well as improve the health conditions for the people living in the Panamá City metropolitan area."

A key part of the Matasnillo River Sanitation project, the construction of the US$95 million Matasnillo River main collector project was financed by the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB). Construction work comprised new sanitary sewage pipes, storm water pipes, wastewater collection systems, wastewater interceptor systems, and wastewater treatment plants. For example, the project's central 7.55 km tunnel designed to intercept wastewater from existing systems now transports the wastewater – which previously ended up in the Matasnillo River – to the Juan Diaz Wastewater Treatment Plant.

CEMEX Panamá, the project's ready-mix concrete supplier, specified PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, to protect new concrete structures from constant exposure to the collected effluent and contaminated waters of Matasnillo River. The admixture was added to the shotcrete mix and applied to the pit structure surfaces of the wells for permanent protection against concrete deterioration. PENETRON ADMIX was used to treat over 3,800 m3 (4,970 yds3) of concrete for all the wastewater collection pits.

Once exposed to moisture, the active ingredients in PENETRON ADMIX generate a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the concrete. This permanently seals microcracks, pores, and capillaries against the penetration of water or liquids from any direction.

