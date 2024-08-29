Panda Express® is Transforming Children's Hospitals into Havens of Healing with Panda Cares Centers of Hope

"These spaces are more than just physical environments—they are sanctuaries of healing, comfort, and joy for the children and families served," said Aimee J. Daily, Ph.D. President and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Post this

Since their inception, Panda Cares Centers of Hope have evolved to meet the diverse needs of children and their families. From vibrant playrooms to serene gardens, rehabilitation gyms, and even entire hospital floors or units, these centers offer a range of services and amenities tailored to each hospital's unique environment.

"We are deeply grateful to Panda Express and the Panda Cares Foundation for their unwavering support and dedication to creating Panda Cares Centers of Hope in our member children's hospitals," said Aimee J. Daily, Ph.D. President and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "These spaces are more than just physical environments—they are sanctuaries of healing, comfort, and joy for the children and families served."

Panda Cares remains committed to expanding the reach of Panda Cares Centers of Hope. With a goal of establishing even more of these centers in the future, Panda Express aims to impact the lives of countless children across the country.

To learn more about Panda Cares Centers of Hope and how you can support this initiative, please visit pandacares.org/center-of-hope.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals:

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals was founded more than 40 years ago with the vision to Change Kids' Health, Change the Future. We've raised over $9 billion for 170 children's hospitals by empowering and engaging with local communities and businesses – and we're not done yet. All donations benefit local member hospitals to fund what's needed most, like critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services.

Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local member children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

About Panda Express:

On a mission to inspire better lives, Panda Express® is the largest Asian dining concept in the US. Family-owned and operated since 1983 by Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Andrew and Peggy Cherng, Panda Express is best known as a trailblazer for creating a wide variety of industry-first recipes, including its best seller the Original Orange Chicken® and award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp, which have defined the category of authentic American Chinese cuisine. Each dish at Panda Express is thoughtfully crafted with quality ingredients and inspired by bold Chinese flavors and culinary principles. The restaurant brand has more than 2,500 locations and has introduced American Chinese cuisine to 11 international countries.

Powered by a global family of associates, Panda Cares®, Panda's philanthropic arm, has raised more than $375 million and has dedicated countless volunteer hours in bettering the health and education for over 16 million youth, as well as supporting communities in need since 1999. In 2021, Panda Express established the Panda CommUnity Fund — a five-year, $10 million community investment and response program that supports immediate and sustainable solutions from national and local organizations to uplift diverse groups, including people of color and other marginalized communities. For more information about Panda, visit pandaexpress.com, or find us on Facebook, Instagram, X and Tik Tok.

About Panda Cares:

Panda Cares, the philanthropic arm of Panda Express, is dedicated to creating positive change in the communities it serves. Through strategic partnerships and community outreach programs, Panda Cares supports organizations that empower youth and families. For more information, visit http://www.pandacares.org.

