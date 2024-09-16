Panda Health Launches Exclusive Member Community for Digital Health Leaders

"For me, the Member Community is a collective of fellow healthcare decision-makers who understand the challenges we face, drawing on our collective experiences to deliver the optimal outcomes from our digital health investments," said Brian Sterns, CIO, Froedtert ThedaCare Health. Post this

"For me, the Member Community is a collective of fellow healthcare decision-makers who understand the challenges we face, drawing on our collective experiences to deliver the optimal outcomes from our digital health investments. We can learn from each other, keep a pulse on industry trends in real-time, and ensure we stay ahead of the curve for what's next in innovation on behalf of our patients and their families we have the privilege to serve," said Brian Sterns, CIO, Froedtert ThedaCare Health.

A staggering 75% of hospital and health system leaders say that the failures of well-known digital health companies have made them less confident in digital health vendors, making access to knowledge, peers, and impartial market intelligence vital.

"The Member Community is an expansion of the unbiased market intelligence Panda Health members depend on to de-risk digital health decisions. It also creates a dynamic forum where members can share resources and perspectives that can be put into action at scale," said Ryan Bengtson, CEO of Panda Health. "Our members will have an even greater experience as they move seamlessly from insight to action, building a stronger digital health infrastructure in record time."

To discover how Panda is helping hospitals and health systems connect with digital health companies for optimal results, or to learn how to join the Member Community, contact [email protected]. For more information on Panda's efforts to support safer digital health decision-making, visit Panda.health.

About Panda Health

Panda Health is a community and market intelligence platform that helps health system leaders make confident, well-informed digital health decisions by providing unbiased data and collaboration. Through peer input, market intelligence, and advisory services, leaders can be sure that every choice is the right choice for their organization. Panda was founded in 2020 through a partnership between CentraCare, Emplify Health, and ThedaCare-Froedtert Health.

