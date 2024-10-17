Pandemic Preparedness: Agility in Vaccine, Diagnostics and Therapeutics Development, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The expert speakers will discuss how they can collaborate to expedite therapeutic and vaccine development when time is of the absolute essence and share real-world examples and lessons learned. Post this

Pandemic preparedness is a continual process to ensure that when the need arises, drug developers, industry partners and government agencies can come together to proactively address emerging public health threats.

Close and careful coordination across stakeholders is vital to successfully addressing emergent and present threats to public health, especially when response is needed on a global scale. Key to preparation is the advanced identification of resource gaps and strategic response blind spots. This introspective analysis is critical to creating a strong foundation for robust pandemic response strategy by enabling the early identification of partners who can effectively support response efforts.

Coordinating with multiple partners, especially in times of crisis and uncertainty, is not without its challenges. This webinar will explore how a full-service clinical research organization (CRO) having contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) capabilities approaches pandemic preparedness to ensure a comprehensive and coordinated response with the necessary agility and speed to address public health emergencies.

The expert speakers will discuss how they can collaborate to expedite therapeutic and vaccine development when time is of the absolute essence and share real-world examples and lessons learned.

Register for this webinar today to learn how to enhance pandemic preparedness by establishing relevant partnerships that can help expedite therapeutic and vaccine development.

Join experts from the PPD Clinical Research Business of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Vanessa Elharrar, MD, MPH, Global Medical Officer, Vaccines and Government and Public Health Services; Olivia Aspite, Executive Director, Lab Operations; Jennifer Crager, Executive Director, Digital Implementation, Patient First Digital Solutions; Lisa Kierstead, Executive Director, Vaccines Lab; Pam Launt, Executive Director, Biostatistics & Programming; and Debra Schaumberg, VP and Global Head, Strategic Development Consulting; and experts from Thermo Fisher Scientific, Allison Grande, Senior Business Development Manager, Public Health; and Kelly Howard, VP, Commercial Operations, VVS Global & Advanced Therapies, for the Pandemic Preparedness: Agility in Vaccine, Diagnostics and Therapeutics Development [live webinar __title__ live webinar] on Friday, November 1, 2024, at 12pm EDT (4pm GMT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Pandemic Preparedness: Agility in Vaccine, Diagnostics and Therapeutics Development [Pandemic Preparedness: Agility in Vaccine, Diagnostics and Therapeutics Development __title__ Pandemic Preparedness: Agility in Vaccine, Diagnostics and Therapeutics Development].

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks