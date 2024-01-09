Panel Built Inc. to Manufacture Prefabricated Electrical Houses

"We are excited about the opportunities to provide more E-houses to a fast-growing market.," says Mike Kiernan, President and CEO at Panel Built Inc. "Panel Built has built hundreds of E-houses, substations, and generator enclosures for every industry, in every size, and we are ready for this wave." Post this

Features and benefits of E-Houses include.

Easy Installation

o E-Houses are designed for straightforward installation. Prefabricated at a separate facility, these stations can be delivered on-site as a single piece or in easily assembled sections. Once on-site, they seamlessly integrate into the grid, providing a plug-and-play solution that efficiently transmits power within minutes.

Customizability

o The modular building design of E-Houses allows for easy adjustments to meet specific layouts or environmental needs. This ensures a tailored solution for each customer, providing design flexibility without compromising efficiency.

Adaptability

o For installations with existing electrical control equipment, E-Houses offer a seamless solution. With a steel-framed structure, Panel Built can deliver the substation without a floor, allowing it to be lowered over existing equipment. This adaptability ensures compatibility with the current power infrastructure.

For detailed information on E-Houses, please visit our product page at panelbuilt.com/products/electrical-houses.

"We look forward to helping solve America's energy needs," says Kiernan.

About Panel Built Inc.: From modular offices to military tower systems, Panel Built has experience engineering, designing, and installing structures for various commercial, military, government, and industrial customers. Panel Built operates under one mission, "To Solve Our Customers' Space Needs With Excellence And Great Customer Service."

