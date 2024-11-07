Panitch Schwarze Again Named Among 'Best Law Firms' for 2025

The firm ranked nationally and in the Philadelphia metro area for excellence in patent law and IP and patent litigation

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The intellectual property law firm of Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is pleased to announce that it has been named a Best Law Firm by Best Lawyers® for 2025, again achieving national rankings in the practice areas of intellectual property litigation, patent litigation, and patent law.

The firm also achieved Tier 1 metropolitan rankings in the Philadelphia area for intellectual property litigation, patent litigation, and patent law.

Best Law Firms rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in their field, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process.

The highest honor, a Tier 1 ranking, is based on a firm's overall evaluation, which is derived from a combination of its clients' feedback, the regard that lawyers in other firms in the same practice area have for the firm, and information that the firm provided to Best Lawyers via a survey.

To be eligible for a Best Law Firm ranking, a firm must have at least one lawyer included in The Best Lawyers in America©. For 2025, four Panitch Schwarze attorneys have been named among Best Lawyers, including Martin G. Belisario, Erin M. Dunston, Clark A. Jablon, and Charles F. Wieland III. The lawyers were recognized for their excellence in the practice areas of patent litigation, intellectual property litigation, and patent law.

About Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP – Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is a boutique intellectual property law firm with offices in Philadelphia, Wilmington, Delaware, and Alexandria, Virginia. The firm's IP law practitioners provide strategic litigation, licensing and counseling services relating to patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets, domain names and internet issues domestically and internationally. The firm's long-standing relationships with a network of associates worldwide enable its attorneys and advisors to provide clients with global intellectual property advice and protection.

Media Contact

Sarah Larson, Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP, 215.340.0480, [email protected], https://www.panitchlaw.com/

