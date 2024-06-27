Panitch Schwarze Attorneys Named Among Managing Intellectual Property's 2024 IP Stars

Pennsylvania intellectual property lawyers ranked among top IP attorneys internationally

PHILADELPHIA, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is pleased to announce that Managing Intellectual Property has named intellectual property attorneys Travis W. Bliss, Ph.D., Erin M. Dunston, Philip L. Hirschhorn, Keith A. Jones, and Charles F. Wieland III among its 2024 IP Stars.

In addition, Managing Intellectual Property ranked Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP as Highly Recommended in Intellectual Property Practice for 2024. Only nine firms in Pennsylvania are ranked on IP Stars' Highly Recommended list.

Managing Intellectual Property is a leading source of news and analysis on intellectual property issues worldwide. The IP Stars survey identifies leading intellectual property law firms and attorneys in various jurisdictions to provide deeper insight into the complex and vibrant IP legal arena worldwide. It is intended to be a valuable reference guide for in-house counsel at organizations that rely on intellectual property assets, from Fortune 500 companies to venture capitalists to innovative start-ups around the globe.

Bliss takes an approach to intellectual property law that seeks to assist clients throughout the entire IP process, from strategy development, counseling, and opinions; to procurement of appropriate IP rights (patents, trademarks, trade secrets); to monetization of those assets through development and implementation of effective IP licensing strategies; and, finally, to enforcing, defending, and challenging IP rights through litigations in court and before the USPTO. Bliss's technology focus is largely on the life sciences, animal and plant health and genetics, agriculture, horticulture, and cannabis industries.

Dunston focuses her practice on patent procurement, opinions, enforcement (both in district courts and before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board), and portfolio strategy. With clients ranging from individual inventors to large, multi-national companies, she tailors her approach to each client's goals. Dunston's matters are primarily in the life science space, but she has handled projects on subject matter ranging from precipitated silica to vaccines to radiotherapy devices.

Hirschhorn is an experienced trial lawyer specializing in patent litigation and other intellectual property proceedings, including post-grant proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeals Board of the USPTO. His experience spans more than 30 years and includes bench trials, jury trials, PTAB proceedings, and arbitrations. Hirschhorn has represented clients in traditional infringement/validity litigations as well as Hatch-Waxman (Paragraph IV) litigations and has experience handling copyright, trademark/trade dress, and trade secret litigation.

Jones focuses his practice on intellectual property and technology litigation, including patent, copyright, trademark, unfair competition, and trade secret cases in Federal District Courts across the country and at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. He also assists clients in Inter Partes Review proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, in trademark cancellation proceedings before the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, and with patent applications before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Wieland focuses his practice on patent law. He protects his clients' IP rights through licensing, assignment and when necessary, litigation. His clients range from startups to Fortune 100 companies, both domestic and international, and he helps these businesses steer clear of interference from the IP rights of others with design-around recommendations, validity, infringement, and clearance/freedom-to-operate studies, both formal and informal. He often negotiates and drafts software licenses and other technology transfer agreements.

About Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP – Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is a boutique intellectual property law firm with offices in Philadelphia and Wilmington, Delaware. The firm's IP law practitioners provide strategic litigation, licensing and counseling services relating to patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets, domain names and internet issues domestically and internationally. The firm's long-standing relationships with a network of associates worldwide enable its attorneys and advisors to provide clients with global intellectual property advice and protection.

