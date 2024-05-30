Panitch Schwarze IP Attorney Elected to Philadelphia Intellectual Property Law Association Board

Ava E. Lutz elected to serve as secretary on board of governors for organization of Philadelphia-based intellectual property lawyers and law student affiliates

PHILADELPHIA, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is pleased to announce that intellectual property attorney Ava E. Lutz has been elected to serve as secretary on the board of governors for the Philadelphia Intellectual Property Law Association (PIPLA), an organization of Philadelphia-based intellectual property lawyers and law student affiliates.

Founded in 1923, PIPLA is one of the oldest intellectual property law associations in the country. It promotes the development and understanding of IP law through regular meetings, sponsored Continuing Legal Education opportunities, and amicus briefs.

Lutz is an intellectual property attorney with a focus on the life sciences sector. She assists clients with counseling and opinions relating to life sciences IP, procurement of those rights both domestically and internationally, and enforcement and related challenges of those rights in various forums, including Federal District Court and before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

Prior to joining the firm as an associate, Lutz served as a law clerk to the Honorable Martin C. Carlson, United States Magistrate Judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. During law school, she was a summer associate at Panitch Schwarze and worked as a law clerk during her 3L year.

About Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP – Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is a boutique intellectual property law firm with offices in Philadelphia and Wilmington, Delaware. The firm's IP law practitioners provide strategic litigation, licensing and counseling services relating to patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets, domain names and internet issues domestically and internationally. The firm's long-standing relationships with a network of associates worldwide enable its attorneys and advisors to provide clients with global intellectual property advice and protection.

Media Contact

Sarah Larson, Furia Rubel Communications, 215.340.0480, [email protected], https://www.furiarubel.com/

SOURCE Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP