Panitch Schwarze Welcomes Kaylyn Tran as Summer Associate

Summer Associate Kaylyn Tran studies intellectual property law and has a background in electrical engineering

PHILADELPHIA, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Philadelphia intellectual property law firm Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is pleased to announce that Kaylyn Tran has joined the firm as a Summer Associate. Tran's studies in intellectual property law and her background in electrical engineering make her uniquely suited to support the legal needs of the firm's attorneys.

Tran will work with the firm's patent procurement attorneys and professionals, serving clients in the electrical, computer, and electronics industries. She is pursuing her Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School at Loyola Marymount University. Tran is active in the intellectual property space, serving as a member of the school's Intellectual Property & Cybersecurity Law Society and the Los Angeles Intellectual Property Law Association.

Prior to pursuing her law degree, Tran earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from California Polytechnic State University. While a student there, she led the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Honor Society and supported faculty in the development of teaching materials and lab work.

About Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP – Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is a boutique intellectual property law firm with offices in Philadelphia and Wilmington, Delaware. The firm's IP law practitioners provide strategic litigation, licensing and counseling services relating to patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets, domain names and internet issues domestically and internationally. The firm's long-standing relationships with a network of associates worldwide enable its attorneys and advisors to provide clients with global intellectual property advice and protection.

