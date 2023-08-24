Panobi, Co-Founded by Slack's First Head of Growth, Secures $5 Million Seed From Index Ventures to Build the First Growth System of Record

"Panobi is doing for growth teams what Figma did for design teams and what Gong did for sales teams – getting their data and workflows into a single platform where they can collaborate with stakeholders and the rest of the company." Tweet this

Panobi was founded by Slack's first Head of Growth, Merci Grace, who took Slack from 500,000 to over 6 million daily active users (DAU) in less than three years, and Jason Klym, the engineer who led Slack's growth team and later rebuilt critical systems to account for the company's own massive growth spike. The pair came together to create a growth system-of-record that could benefit any company. The resulting platform enables companies to iterate nimbly, ship faster, and create clarity within a single source of truth, one that is always up-to-date and accessible.

"We built Panobi because the process of simply understanding and managing growth for most companies has been a mess of disparate tools cobbled together in ways that may or may not reveal accurate insights or patterns that matter to a business' bottom line. It doesn't have to be this way," said Grace, Panobi's CEO and co-founder. "Panobi brings all the data and content that matters together into one system that simplifies the growth machine. It's a modern business tool debuting at a time when growth is becoming increasingly complex. We remove the mystery to help companies reach their potential as quickly and painlessly as possible."

Panobi at a Glance

Covering the entire cycle of growth work, the Panobi platform enables teams to see the patterns and context across everything that impacts growth, not just the things that they're working on next. By bringing experimentation, metrics, and reports into one place, Panobi helps companies understand what's effective and what's not, saving them tens of hours of manual work each week so that they can act instead of react. It is also instrumental in aligning cross-functional teams.

With Panobi, users gain:

Metrics that Matter: With real-time data at their fingertips, growth teams can uncover opportunities and make better decisions. Panobi integrates top-tier tools to pull business metrics directly from the data warehouse. Users can easily query product analytics, and view experimentation results plus KPI data alongside product and marketing efforts in-line throughout the product.

Shareable Insights: Panobi drives organizational growth with shared knowledge. By delivering the right insights with the level of depth your stakeholders need, it becomes simple to communicate and implement a coherent strategy; knowledge transfer across teams keeps everyone on the same page. And team leaders can monitor engagement with read receipts.

Unparalleled Visibility: Understand exactly where team efforts stand in a glance to always know what's live in the product. Panobi helps teams prevent experiment collisions weeks or days before they happen with smart scheduling. It also improves efficiency and accuracy with connected feature flags, and customers can add footnotes to highlight and communicate things like seasonal shifts.

Panobi lets growth leaders see around corners so they can understand where they are headed and get insight into trends, rather than forcing them to learn by looking back through static reports. With Panobi, growth teams can share a live roadmap synced with the company's metrics, capture real world context, and most importantly see the 30,000-foot view of what's really happening in growth. Over time, companies build a complete and searchable repository of all their growth and marketing work, its impact on the business, and what they learned.

"Panobi is building a platform to address growth teams, an important and emerging function that has had to operate without a dedicated best-in-class tool until now," said Nina Achadjian, Partner at Index Ventures. "Merci and her team experienced the problem first hand at Slack, and their domain expertise has led them to create a product that is loved by their customers."

