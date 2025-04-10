Panopto Identified as a Contender in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Intelligent Video Conferencing, 2025

Vendors are evaluated based on completeness of strategy and performance

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panopto, a leading provider of enterprise video solutions, today announced it has been identified as a Contender in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Intelligent Video Conferencing, 2025 report by Aragon Research, Inc.

Panopto's enterprise video platform empowers organizations to create, manage, and share video content across a wide range of use cases—including corporate communications, training, hybrid events, and microvideo creation. Headquartered in Pittsburgh and led by CEO Jason Beem, Panopto offers live streaming, AI-powered video search, browser-based recording, robust integrations, and powerful analytics.

In October 2024, Panopto acquired Elai, a generative AI video platform that enables users to produce videos from text, slides, or scripts—further streamlining content creation. The integration of Elai enhances Panopto's platform by automating video production and expanding the reach of video communications within enterprises.

Panopto continues to strengthen its capabilities in virtual event support, meeting recording integrations with platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Cisco, and Pexip, and multilingual AI transcription and translation. These innovations support a growing demand for scalable, accessible, and intelligent video solutions.

"We believe our inclusion in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Intelligent Video Conferencing, 2025 highlights Panopto's commitment to innovation and our ability to evolve with the needs of modern enterprises," said Amit Mondal, CTO of Panopto. "We're proud to deliver an end-to-end video platform that supports smarter, more effective communication at scale."

To learn more about how Panopto can support your organization's video strategy, visit http://www.panopto.com to request a personalized demo.

About Panopto

Panopto is a global leader in AI-driven video learning, revolutionizing how universities and enterprises capture, share, and expand knowledge. Trusted by 22 of the world's top 25 universities and more than 1,600 organizations, Panopto's advanced video management platform and innovative AI tools make it easy to transform text to video to create, store, manage, and deliver engaging, accessible learning experiences. Discover the future of video learning at Panopto.com.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides business and IT executives with the actionable insights they need to navigate technology's ever-evolving impact on business. Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises with the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. For more information, visit aragonresearch.com.

