Panopto Wins 2024 EdTech Chronicle's "Best in Education" Award for Best M&A Deal Under $20M

PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Panopto, a global leader in AI-powered knowledge creation and management through video, has received "Best M&A Deal Under $20M" in EdTech Chronicle's 2024 Best in Education Awards. The company was recognized for its acquisition of Elai, an AI-powered text-to-video platform that enhances the speed, scalability, and personalization of video-based learning content.

As technology continues to redefine the learning landscape, traditional text-based learning is increasingly unable to meet the engagement needs of today's learners—often falling short in both retention and learning outcomes. With the acquisition of Elai, Panopto is reaffirming its commitment to innovation and strengthening its ability to anticipate and address the evolving needs of modern learners and educators.

Acquired in October 2024, Elai bolstered Panopto's platform through an innovative suite of generative AI features designed to simplify and accelerate the creation of engaging video content. Educators and content creators can now convert text—such as syllabi, lecture notes, or research papers—into compelling, interactive videos in a matter of minutes, without the need for advanced production skills. This dramatically enhances faculty productivity by eliminating time-consuming workflows, while empowering institutions to meet modern learner expectations through hyper-personalized, adaptive learning journeys. In addition, videos can be tailored to student responses, reinforcing comprehension and delivering real-time support where it's needed most—ultimately driving deeper knowledge retention and stronger learning outcomes.

"As institutions look for more scalable and efficient ways to create digital learning content, Panopto is leading the way with a platform that merges intelligent content creation with best-in-class video management," said Amit Mondal, CTO of Panopto. "This award validates our vision for AI-powered learning that drives engagement, inclusivity and accessibility to better align with the needs of today's students and tomorrow's workforce."

With the integration of Elai, Panopto becomes the only secure video platform capable of managing the full video learning lifecycle—from content creation to storage, sharing, and performance analytics. Institutions can now provide content in over 75 languages using lifelike AI avatars, embed interactive decision points and quizzes, and tailor learning experiences to meet individual student needs.

The combined platform is a powerful tool for improving equity in education. By making it easier to localize content for diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds, Panopto helps institutions better serve international and underserved student populations. This focus on inclusivity aligns with broader trends in higher education toward accessible, personalized, and data-informed learning. The acquisition positions Panopto at the forefront of AI-powered video learning, with unique capabilities that are resonating across both higher education and corporate learning environments.

"By combining Elai's generative AI innovation with Panopto's proven video infrastructure, we're not just improving how learning content is delivered—we're fundamentally transforming what's possible in education," added Vitalii Romanchenko, CEO of Elai and now Head of AI Product Strategy at Panopto . "This recognition from EdTech Chronicle validates our vision: that immersive, adaptive video learning should be fast to create, easy to scale, and accessible to all."

