Panovolo 1.9.0 released with DNG panorama export, faster and more accurate optimizer

HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PanoVolo, a leader in panorama photo stitching software, has announced the release of version 1.9.0, available for both Windows and macOS users. Highlights of this release include:

DNG File Format Support: Panoramas can now be saved as linear DNG files. DNG is an open, lossless compressed image format developed by Adobe. PanoVolo now supports saving panoramas as DNG files in addition to stitching panoramas from DNG files, which was available before. Saving panoramas to DNG format unlocks the full range of editing controls in Adobe products such as CameraRaw and LightRoom as well as other image editing software that supports linear DNG files. Note: selecting "Auto" in batch mode will now save DNG panoramas when stitching is done from either DNG or TIFF files, and JPEG files when panoramas are stitched from JPEG files.

New Image Alignment Optimizer: The new optimizer is about 200x faster and more accurate at adjusting individual image positions within a panorama. In practice, 70 mm drone panoramas are now stitched ~2x faster and with higher overall image alignment quality.

Full list of changes in this release:

Added support for saving panoramas as linear DNG files.

When a panorama is stitched from DNG or TIFF images, and "Auto" is selected in the Batch mode, the resulting panorama is saved as a DNG file.

Re-implemented image optimizer – now ~200x faster with more reliable overall image alignment.

Improved image size detection in image metadata.

Fixed stitching issues with panoramas created from vertical image.

Fixed wrong panorama rotation by 90° when stitching was done from vertical images.

Improved reliability of panorama stitching for non-drone panoramas (i.e, when image positions and orientations are not available in the image metadata).

For more information and to explore these new features, please visit the PanoVolo website.

