Panther Global Holdings Establishes Panther HCM Division

This new structure strengthens our ability to focus on the distinct value each division brings to the market, while creating greater alignment across our broader human capital strategy. Post this

Panther Global Holdings has appointed Charlotte Bonilla, currently President of Panther Workforce Solutions, to lead Panther HCM. In this role, Bonilla will oversee both divisions, driving strategic growth, operational excellence, and continued integration of workforce solutions with advanced technology.

"This is a significant step in the continued evolution of our platform," said Sean Cogdell, Chairman of Panther Global Holdings. "By aligning Panther Workforce Solutions and OpenWorX under Panther HCM, we are creating a more focused and scalable structure that positions us for long-term growth. Charlotte is an exceptional leader with the experience, industry knowledge, and vision to lead this next phase."

Panther Workforce Solutions will continue to deliver comprehensive workforce management services, including MSP, EOR, and payrolling solutions, while OpenWorX will remain focused on advancing its AI-powered talent platform designed to enhance hiring efficiency and workforce outcomes.

"I am honored to lead Panther HCM and support the continued growth of both Panther Workforce Solutions and OpenWorX," said Bonilla. "This new structure strengthens our ability to focus on the distinct value each division brings to the market, while creating greater alignment across our broader human capital strategy. I look forward to building on the strong foundation already in place and continuing to deliver meaningful value to our clients and partners."

The creation of Panther HCM reflects Panther Global Holdings' broader strategy to align its operating companies around core capabilities in workforce solutions, human capital management, and technology enablement.

About Panther Global Holdings

Panther Global Holdings is a diversified organization focused on workforce solutions, human capital management, and talent enablement. Through its operating companies, Panther delivers innovative services and solutions that help organizations attract, manage, and optimize talent in an evolving workforce landscape.

About Panther HCM

Panther HCM (Human Capital Management) is an operating division of Panther Global Holdings that brings together workforce solutions and HR technology capabilities. The division includes Panther Workforce Solutions and OpenWorX, each operating as distinct but complementary businesses.

Media Contact

Timothy Puglielli, Panther Global Holdings, 1 781-373-6037, [email protected], https://pantherglobalholdings.com/

SOURCE Panther Global Holdings